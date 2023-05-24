Act fast! iPad Air 2022 hits lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day

Enjoying all these Memorial Day sales? I certainly am, and this is one of the best deals I've seen so far.

The iPad Air (64GB/2022) is $499 at Amazon right now. This is a $100 discount that brings this iPad down to its lowest price ever. It's the ultimate tablet for work and play, and now's the perfect time to buy.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 chip, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

We think the iPad Air is the best tablet on the market. Just take a look at our iPad Air 2022 review to see why.

The iPad Air 2022 has a 10.9-inch 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina display. We saw a peak of 484 nits from this tablet, with 111.8% of the sRGB color gamut and an excellent Delta-E score of 0.29. This display is bright, replicates colors accurately and makes content look awesome. If you want a portable movie-watching device, the iPad Air 2022 is a great choice.

Running on Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Air 2022 also delivers excellent performance. We were able to switch between apps, multiple Chrome tabs and stream video without any slowdown. Demanding games like Genshin Impact also ran without dropping any frames.

Add in speakers loud enough to fill a room, a sharp 12MP cameras, and over 10 hours of battery life, and you have a pretty much perfect tablet.

Our biggest issue with the iPad Air are its pricy accessories. If you want to turn your iPad Air into a laptop replacement, the Magic Keyboard works great, but it goes for $249 at Amazon right now.

Still, the iPad Air 2022 is an all-around excellent tablet that I highly recommend picking up. Plus, stay tuned to our Memorial Day sales coverage for the best deals across all categories.