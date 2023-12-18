Act fast! Best Buy just knocked $600 off one of my favorite laptops of 2023

The end of the year is nearly here, but before we get there you've still got time to snag some holiday laptop deals on some of the best laptops on the market!

One of the best deals is this LG Gram 17” Laptop for just $999 at Best Buy . That knocks $600 off the $1,599 asking price of this 17-inch Windows 11 ultraportable, which means you're getting this big-screen laptop for nearly half off in one of the best deals of the year so far.

LG Gram 17” Laptop: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $600 off the price of this LG Gram 17, which comes with a slick 17-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) display, a 13th Gen Raptor Lake Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. This laptop supports Dolby Atmos and sports Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports as well as a headphone jack and microSD card reader.

I review laptops here at Tom's Guide and I'm a big fan of the LG Gram 17 because it affords you the benefits of a good 17-inch productivity laptop (a big, bright display, a full, comfy keyboard, plenty of ports and good battery life) in a durable, lightweight chassis. In my LG Gram 17 (2022) review I raved about this laptop's easy-to-read screen, big, comfy keyboard and 12+ hours of tested battery life—just be aware that the Gram's matte black chassis is an absolute fingerprint magnet.

At 0.7 inches thin and just under 3 pounds heavy the LG Gram 17 is thinner and lighter than the smaller 15-inch Dell XPS 15, and it's nearly as thin and light as a 13-inch MacBook Air M2. The laptop’s 13th Gen Core i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM should make it feel plenty fast when browsing the web or getting work done, but without a discrete graphics card the LG Gram 17 won't give you the kind of graphics muscle you need for playing the best PC games.

However, you do get excellent battery life for a Windows laptop this large. The LG Gram 17 lasted 12 hours and 34 minutes on a full charge in our testing lab, so you should be able to tote it to work or school for the day without worrying about needing to carry a charger.

So if you want a great big-screen productivity laptop with a comfy keyboard that's light on your back and your wallet, make sure to snag this killer LG Gram 17 deal before it's gone!