7 best Black Friday TV deals now — save hundreds on OLED, QLED and more

When it comes to TV sales, most folks think Black Friday deals only come around once a year. That’s because, for years, the day after Thanksgiving was the epicenter of TV discounts and would often feature door-busting deals that would see 55-inch or 65-inch TVs for under $500.

Thankfully, in 2022, you don’t have to wait to find the best Black Friday TV deals — they started on November 1 and many sales will run until the end of the month.

That means right now there are plenty of door-busting deals that don’t require you to stand in a long line outside in the cold — just throw it into your online cart and check out.

In order to help you find the best TV deals available now, I’ve rounded up the best that I could find — from the cheapest LED-LCD TVs to the best discounts on cutting-edge QD-OLED models — and have curated them down below.

The cheapest deal? This 24-inch smart TV is just $99

(Image credit: Insignia)

Insignia 32" F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $179 $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cheap TVs aren't always recommended, but if you're buying a TV as a gift for someone who doesn't need all the bells and whistles, this 720p Fire TV has a plethora of streaming services and costs just $109.

What you're getting in this deal is an Amazon Fire TV with a voice remote that will allow you to search for shows using only your voice. It's slightly small at only 24 inches and tops out at a 720p resolution, but that's not uncommon for this size.

If you want something super cheap, you won't find anything cheaper.

Going big? This 75-inch Samsung TV is $579 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 75" TU690T LED 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best part of Black Friday TV shopping is finding a 75-inch TV on sale for an incredibly low price. And that's exactly what we found with the 75-inch TV690T.

For just $579 at Best Buy, you're netting yourself a huge LED 4K smart TV. It uses direct LED lighting (better than edge-lit) and supports HDR. If you want to connect it to your home smart platforms, the TV supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can stream content from your Apple device using AirPlay 2. For the size, it's hard to find a lower price.

Want a smart TV? This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is just $219 at Amazon

(Image credit: Best Buy)

(opens in new tab)

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $299 $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's not just massive 75-inch TVs and OLEDs that are discounted for Black Friday. If you're shopping on a budget this holiday season, there are plenty of savings to be had on entry-level sets.

Case in point, this Insignia 43-inch F30 4K TV is on sale for $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's an $80 saving compared to its full retail price of $299. This is a great pick if you need a second TV for a spare bedroom or office space, but it'll get the job done in just about all situations. It packs full 4K Ultra-HD resolution, as well as easy access to all the best streaming services. Plus, you can control the whole TV with just your voice thanks to integrated Alexa features.

Don't need 4K? This 40-inch Hisense smart TV costs even less

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense 40" A4G Full HD Smart TV: $249 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Although 4K is the new de facto resolution for a lot of streaming content, most cable content is only broadcast in Full HD. If you're someone who doesn't feel ready to jump onto the 4K bandwagon yet and would be satisfied with a 40-inch screen size, then the Hisense A4G that's on sale at Best Buy for $149 (opens in new tab) might be for you.

Without having tested this one for ourselves, we can't claim to know how it'd perform – but the specs seem fine for the price. The speakers are likely to be on the weaker side and the VIDAA smart platform isn't seen frequently here in the US so it's likely to be missing some apps, but the core features are all there.

Looking for an OLED? This Sony Bravia OLEDis under $1,000

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony 55" A80J OLED TV: $1,899 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The cavalcade of OLED TV deals keeps on rolling with this excellent deal on last year's Sony A80J OLED TV. The 55-inch model is down to just under a grand at Best Buy from its usual price. That's a huge price cut and a big discount to start the week.

What we love about Sony's OLED TVs are their excellent processors that are capable of delivering excellent color accuracy and motion interpolation, as well their built-in Google TV smart platform. No, they're not as bright as a Samsung QLED, but we'd argue that their picture performance is just as good if not better.

How about the best OLED? Score the award-winning LG C2 OLED at a huge discount

(Image credit: LG)

(opens in new tab)

LG C2 65” 4K OLED TV: $3,786 $1,649 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

We love the LG C2 OLED here at Tom's Guide, which is why it's great to see it sliced in price for the Black Friday deals period.

The LG C2 OLED tops of our list of best TVs . And that’s why you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this deal on the LG C2 65” 4K OLED TV, which is currently 57% off its usual price at Walmart. For context, that’s over $2,000 off!

What makes the C2 OLED a great pickup? Top-tier performance, plenty of port options and great gaming features all come together in a sleek package. It's a great blend of price and performance, making it an all-around winner.

The No. 1 TV deal? This QD-OLED that's $1,100 off MSRP

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung 65" S95B OLED TV: $2,997 $1,897 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking to make the jump to a QD-OLED screen? Amazon has a great deal on the Samsung S95B OLED, Samsung's first QD-OLED TV.

Right now you can get $1,100 off the Samsung S95B on Amazon (opens in new tab)for the 65-inch version of the QD-OLED, bringing it down from $2,997 to $1,897. For a TV that's only six months old, that's a great price — and the lowest we've yet to see according to the shopper-savvy website CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab).

The Samsung S95B is currently holding a spot on our list of the best TVs of 2022 as well as the best OLED TVs because of its innovative new QD-OLED panel.

