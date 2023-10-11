5 Prime Day deals on monitors we've tested and recommend

Amazon's big Prime Deal Days October sale is delivering significant discounts on all sorts of products, making now a popular time to pick up that new piece of tech you've had your eye on. And if that covers you and your search for a new monitor, this is a great time to buy — this is when pricey displays tend to go on sale even if they're not sold at Amazon.

There's a risk, though: during your shopping for the best monitor deal, you've got to watch out for cheap, low-quality displays available in deals that look too good to be true. That's because they probably are.

We put every monitor we review at Tom's Guide through our testing lab, where trained experts poke, prod and point expensive sensors at these displays to see how well they perform and hold up to manufacturer claims.

That's one reason why you can trust our monitor reviews — because not only do we use and abuse the displays ourselves, we test them to see how well they live up to the hype. So we can recommend which monitor to get at a great price with confidence.

With that in mind, I've been combing through deals on Amazon and other retailers to find the best deals on monitors we've actually tested and reviewed (and like!) ourselves. Here's what I've found.

Best October Prime Day monitor deals

GIGABYTE G27FC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Dell

In my Gigabyte G27FC review I called it a good curved gaming monitor for not a lot of cash, and now it's even less cash, since Amazon is knocking roughly $80 off the price. This 27-inch 1080p 165Hz display looks good in person, and it supports AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-Sync) for smooth high-frame rate gaming with compatible PCs.

Lenovo ThinkVision 14" Portable Monitor: was $484 now $259 @ Lenovo

The ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor (1080p) lets you add screen space and touch functionality to your laptop or mobile device, no matter where you go or what you need to do. In our ThinkVision M14t Portable Monitor review, we said it's smartly designed, packs well-appointed features, and is worth the price if you find it on sale.

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

The Razor Raptop is the best overall gaming monitor you can buy. The 27-inch monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 144Hz resfresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. In our Razor Raptor 27 review, we called it a gorgeously designed monitor with a stellar screen.

Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $799 @ Dell

Lowest price! This amazing display is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy today. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters — and ultrawides remain great for productivity tasks, too. In our Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor review we said contrast, color reproduction and screen uniformity on this Alienware are all first class, and you really can't beat OLED when it comes to black levels. Just bear in mind you're going to need a pretty big desk to accommodate this sensational screen.