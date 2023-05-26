10 epic Memorial Day sales you need to see — Apple, Alienware, Nectar and more

Most people associate Memorial Day with the unofficial start of summer. However, the federal holiday also happens to be a great time for deals. It's the first major retail event of the year and practically every store offers Memorial Day sales for customers to browse.

I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade and Memorial Day is generally a good time for big ticket purchases, like a new 4K TV, mattress, or large kitchen appliance. However, things are a little different this year and retailers are going all out in an effort to get consumers to shop. But not every sale you see this weekend is worth calling out.

So I'm rounding up the best Memorial Day sales you can get ahead of the holiday. From our top budget 4K TV to the excellent Apple Watch Ultra, here are the hottest deals happening right now.

Best Memorial Day Day weekend sales

Hulu: was $7.99/month now $2 per month @ Hulu

Ends soon! Hulu's National Streaming Day is still available. Sign up for Hulu today and you'll pay just $2/month for your first three months. Hulu typically costs $7.99/month (ad-supported), so this deal saves you about $17 in total. With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu is one of the best streaming services for cord cutters. Deal ends May 28 at 2:59 am (ET).

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Adjustable Pillow: 2-pack for $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

Normally priced at $69 each, Tempur-Pedic has its Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillows on sale. Currently, you can get two pillows for just $99. That's $39 off and one of the best sales we've seen on Tempur-Pedic pillows. The pillow uses the Tempur's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and comfort. (Editor's Note: I've been using these pillows for over a year and find they offer the perfect balance between firm and soft).

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 @ Walmart

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this early Walmart Presidents Day sale merits your attention. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $469 now $399 @ LG

Don't wait till the first heat wave to buy your air conditioner. We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $701 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Let me start by saying that all Apple Watches are on sale at Amazon right now. However, I'm picking the Ultra as the best deal because this is the only model that is currently at its all-time low. The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker, or ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking.

Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $749 @ Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake, and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes. It's now $250 off.

Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $809 @ Dell

Editor's Choice! The Alienware x14 is an ultra-thin gaming rig that packs style and substance in a travel friendly design. In our Alienware x14 review, we called it a more-than-competent portable gaming rig that delivers solid performance thanks to its RTX 30 series GPU and advanced cooling features. This config features a 14-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, Core i5-12500 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3050 GPU. Use coupon "SAVE10" to drop its price to $809.

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $899 @ Nectar

I've been sleeping on the Nectar Premier Hybrid for the past month and recommend it 100%. It's part of Nectar's 2023 lineup and uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers (back and side). As someone who weighs 240 lbs., I love that the mattress cradles my body, but it doesn't feel like I'm sagging into the bed. After discount, the twin is $899 (was $1,349), whereas the queen is $1,199 (was $1,799).

