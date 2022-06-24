FAQs

What are Target promo codes? Target promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of thousands of items sold on Target. Coupon codes are added just before check out, using the "add promo code" prompt that you'll see at the top of the order summary section of your online shopping cart. The discount will then be applied and your final checkout price should be instantly updated. Target also offers a selection of promo codes that can only be used in physical Target stores.

Where can I find Target promo codes that work? Target promo codes can be a little tricky to track down, as the retailer likes to keep them hidden. Unlike some of its rivals, Target doesn't have its own coupon page where customers can easily browse and compare promotional deals. Instead, you'll usually need to find promo codes off-site before starting your shop. That's where we can help, as on this page you'll find a selection of the best Target promo codes that are currently active.

What is Target Circle? Target Circle is the retailer's loyalty program that gives members access to a whole load of perks. Benefits include earning points every time you spend, access to exclusive deals, an annual birthday gift and the opportunity to direct Target's community support initiatives. Best of all, Target Circle membership is entirely free, so there's no reason not to sign up.

What are the best Target Circle member perks? Target Circle members enjoy access to a wide variety of benefits. The most compelling of those perks include:

1% earnings when you shop at Target

A birthday gift of 5% off a single shopping trip

Access to exclusive Target Circle deals

Personalized offers designed for you

Vote to help direct where Target gives in your community

What is Target RedCard? Target also offers a RedCard program, which is essentially the retailer's in-store credit card. It can be used both in Target retail stores as well online. Its benefits include a 5% discount on purchases at Target, free shipping on the majority of online orders, additional exclusive items and special offers as well as an additional 30 days for returns and exchanges.

What are the best Target RedCard member perks? Target RedCard holders get access to a range of pretty fantastic benefits. The most compelling of those perks include:

5% off at Target, in-store and online

Access to even more exclusive offers and deals

An additional 30 days for returns and exchanges

Free shopping on most items online

No annual fees

Target hints and tips

In addition to making use of Target promo codes, there are plenty more ways to save some serious money at Target.

Top deals: Target deals can be found every day of the week. In fact, Target has a Top Deals (opens in new tab) landing page that lists its newest sales every single day.

Target deals can be found every day of the week. In fact, Target has a Top Deals landing page that lists its newest sales every single day. Target Circle Offers: Members of Target's free loyalty scheme, Target Circle, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals. These can be found by logging into a Circle account and then visiting the Target Circle Offers (opens in new tab) homepage.

Members of Target's free loyalty scheme, Target Circle, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals. These can be found by logging into a Circle account and then visiting the Target Circle Offers homepage. Clearance: Some of the biggest savings at Target can be found via the Clearance (opens in new tab) section. Don't forget to check in-store for clearance deals as well, as often the biggest discounts aren't available online.

Some of the biggest savings at Target can be found via the Clearance section. Don't forget to check in-store for clearance deals as well, as often the biggest discounts aren't available online. Always compare prices: Like every retailer, Target can be guilty of exaggerating its deals. Just because Target claims an offer is unbeatable, doesn't mean it actually is. Make sure to shop around when you're making a big purchase, and also make sure you're taking advantage of any valid promo codes that can be applied to your order.

How to use Target promo codes

Using a Target coupon code is an extremely straightforward process. Once you've found a valid promo code, you'll need to add the coupon right before you begin the checkout process.

From your cart, you'll see a button labeled "add promo code" located in the Order Summary section. Click this and enter your promo code, click Apply, and then the code will be added and your final checkout price updated to reflect the discount.

Make sure you're logged into a Target Circle account to receive your 1% earnings with purchase, and if you have a Target RedCard be sure to pay with that and you'll receive an additional 5% discount.