What are Green Man Gaming coupon codes?
Green Man Gaming coupon codes are designed to make PC and Xbox gaming even cheaper. When available, Green Man Gaming coupons can be entered from your shopping cart.
What is the Green Man Gaming Influencer Programme?
The Green Man Gaming Influencer Programme — or Green Team — is a network of influencers, gamers, content creators, and streamers who help promote games at Green Man Gaming. They get pre-release access to titles, access to a Green Team-only Discord channel, and commission from each purchase someone makes using your affiliate link. You can join the Green Team via the Green Man Gaming website (opens in new tab).
Does Green Man Gaming offer free shipping?
Green Man Gaming doesn't offer free shipping because all games sold on the site are digital. With each purchase, you get access to game keys that allow you to download the game you've purchased.
What is Green Man Gaming's return policy?
Green Man Gaming's return policy offers refunds and/or store credits on select purchases. All refund requests are treated on a case by case basis and they take into consideration the time of your request (no more than 7 days since purchase) and whether the game has been activated or downloaded. You can learn more about their refund policy via the Green Man Gaming website (opens in new tab).
What is the Green Man Gaming XP Program?
Green Man Gaming's XP Program rewards frequent customers with XP points. Depending on how many points you've earned, you could land on the bronze (10 XP required), silver (500 XP required), or gold tier (1,000 XP required). Benefits include free games, exclusive Green Man Gaming coupon codes, store credit, and more. You can learn more about the XP Program via the Green Man Gaming website (opens in new tab).
Green Man Gaming hints and tips
In addition to Green Man Gaming coupon codes — here are other ways to save on your next digital purchase.
- Browse their deals section: On occasion, Green Man Gaming offers deals and promo codes directly on its website. You can browse current coupons and deals via the Green Man Gaming website (opens in new tab). Or check out their deals page for more sales (opens in new tab).
- Become a member for exclusive deals: The Green Man Gaming XP Program rewards customers who frequently buy games at Green Man Gaming. The more XP points you earn, the better the benefits you receive.
- Check out free to play games: Not all games at Green Man Gaming require a purchase. The online gaming company also has a free to play section. Free to play games include shooters, RPG, multiplayer games, and more. You can browse all free to play games at Green Man Gaming (opens in new tab).
How to use Green Man Gaming coupon codes
Green Man Gaming coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. Below your order total, you'll find a field labeled "Vouchers & Gift Cards." Manually enter your Green Man Gaming coupon code in the field and click "Apply" to activate your savings. Your discount will be reflected in your shopping cart.
