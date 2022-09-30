FAQs

What are Epson coupon codes? Epson coupon codes are digital vouchers that can be used to lower the price of Epson printers, projectors, scanners, and more. The vouchers can be entered during the checkout process.

Does Epson offer free shipping? Epson offers free shipping on select products only. Otherwise, shipping rates start at $8.95 for UPS Ground (for orders up to $250). Expedited shipping is also available from $40 for next-day service via UPS.

Does Epson accept returns or exchanges? Yes, the Epson Store accepts returns and/or exchanges. For purchases made directly from the Epson Store, Epson offers a 30-day return for exchange/credit from date of purchase. Closeout, refurbished, software, and open items are exempt from this policy.

Epson Hints and Tips

In addition to Epson coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money on Epson devices.

Shop the Epson Refurbished/Clearance store: The Epson website offers refurbished products that have been inspected and certified refurbished by Epson. Additionally, there are clearance items that are marked down by as much as 40%.

Look for deals from other retailers: Newegg, Amazon, and Best Buy are just a handful of retailers that also offer Epson products. It's worth comparing their prices to Epson's direct prices before making any purchase.

How to use Epson coupon codes

Epson promo codes must be entered during the checkout process. During the third checkout stage (Payment details), you'll find a field that says "Apply a Promo Code." Click on the text and a coupon field will emerge. Manually enter your Epson coupon, click "Apply Code," and your coupon will be activated.

Who makes the best all-in-one?

All-in-one printers promise the convenience of printing, scanning, and copying all in one device. As a result, many shoppers may wonder who makes the best all-in-one. The answer depends on your needs. If you're looking at print times, Canon turns out top-quality glossy photos in record time. However, when it comes to paper handling, the EPson XP-640 prints two-sided documents faster than any other model outfitted with a duplexer. Make sure to read out Epson vs Canon vs HP printers guide to find which AIO printer best suits your needs.

What are the best Epson products?

(Image credit: Epson )

Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850: If you want a printer to help keep your ink costs low, the Editor's Choice EcoTank Pro ET-5850 is for you. It houses high capacity ink tanks that hold enough ink to print thousands of pages. In our Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 review, we called it one of the best all-in-one printers and best printers you can buy. The Editor's Choice machine delivered high image quality at record speeds. Print quality was also excellent, copy quality was top-notch, document scans looked sharp, and two-sided operations were all quickly accomplished. The only disappointments were that scans of photographs came out too dark at default settings.

Epson EcoTank ET-4760: Not everyone needs a giant workhorse for their small business. That's where the EcoTank ET-4760 comes into the picture. It's perfect for a small office or home office. Like the 5850, it's outfitted with high-capacity ink tanks to print thousands of pages and keep ink costs very low. In our Epson EcoTank ET-4760 review, we said it offers office-worthy features and performance, and ink costs so low you might fantasize about what you'll do with all the money you'll save. We also named it one of the best student printers.

Epson WorkForce EC-C110: A portable printer lets you print documents from anywhere. High on our list of the best portable printers is the Epson WorkForce EC-C110. We liked that it's lightweight and has a small LCD along with four-way control buttons. Print quality is also high across the board. Text looked dark and sharp, though the letter edges looked a little rough up close. Color graphics also printed with natural-looking colors and sharp details.