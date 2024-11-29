Amazon Black Friday deals are awful – get these sub-$2 per month deals instead

Amazon is the spiritual home of Black Friday. But, despite the massive savings offered on a huge range of products, there are still plenty of things that Bezos hasn't got lining his endless cyber-shelves.

Most interesting – for me, anyway – are the dozens of Black Friday VPN deals that are only available directly from provider websites.

Almost all the best VPNs have got in on the action, but I'm not going to bore you with deals that ask you to pay $5, $4, or even a mammoth $3 per month for online privacy. No – these deals all cost less than $2 per month, and none cost more than about $55 in total.

Buckle up – we're heading to Deal Town.

Surfshark

Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $1.99 per month

Save 87%: You've probably heard of Surfshark before – it's the VPN company that encourages YouTubers to do ever-more inappropriate things to promote its product. It's a very good VPN, though. In our testing it could unblock every streaming site we tested it with, was the fastest VPN we've ever reviewed, and offers excellent privacy.

We rate Surfshark as the best cheap VPN on the market, which means you're getting a steal at any time of the year – but right now it's the cheapest it's been since last Black Friday.

At $55 all-in, it's the most expensive deal on this page – and that's more a reflection of the bargains to come than Surfshark itself. However, it's also the highest-rated provider here, so I consider it to be the best Black Friday deal for most people.

Monthly price: $1.99 a month ($55 all-in)

Saving over 1-month plans: up to 87%

Proton VPN

Proton VPN | 2 years | $1.99 per month

Save 80%: One for the record books, here. Before this Black Friday, I had never seen Proton VPN cost less than $4.59 per month. A few weeks ago, it fell to $2.99 per month. Now, it's $1.99 per month – but reportedly for a very limited time. Buy now or forever hold your peace, etc., etc.

Proton VPN's a great choice if you're a bit more of a techy who likes to customise your settings – although don't be put off if you're a beginner, because it's very easy to use. It's part of the Proton ecosystem, so if you already use – or want to start using – Proton Mail or Proton Drive, they work well together.

I won't lie, though – the reason you're buying this is because of the mahoosive saving compared to every other day of the year. I've never seen Proton this cheap – or even close to it – so if you're on the fence, get the heck off. The deal ends on Saturday, 4am EST.

Monthly price: $1.99 per month ($47 all-in)

Saving over 1-month plans: up to 80%

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN | 2 years + 3 months free | $1.11 per month

Save 90%: Cheaper still is PrivadoVPN, and at just $30 all-in, it's a genuinely affordable way to stay more secure online. There's also a free VPN plan to test it out with – but at this price, including a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's well worth just trying out the premium version.

PrivadoVPN is the best free VPN we've tested, and it's great if you want a simple and effective VPN for streaming and staying private day-to-day. It's not quite of the same quality as Proton VPN or Surfshark, but it's perfectly safe to use, and eminently affordable.

Monthly price: $1.11 a month ($30 all-in)

Saving over 1-month plans: up to 90%

FastestVPN

FastestVPN | Lifetime plan | $22.90 with code: BFCM24

Save 93%: OK, so if you only use FastestVPN for a month, it works out at more than $2 per month. But, stick around for a year and it costs the equivalent of about $1.90 per month – and the value keeps growing the longer you use it. As a product, FastestVPN is safe to use, although not the most polished – but at this price, do you care?

In our FastestVPN review we found the small provider to be quite usable, and we discovered no hidden nasties that you might expect a cut-price VPN to harbor. That being said, if you want a more premium experience, go for one of the three above. If saving money is your primary concern, though, it's the one to go for.

Take that, Jeff.

Total lifetime price: $23 all-in

Saving over 1-month plans: Infinite?