70% of Americans commute every week – here's why a VPN is your ideal companion

Smart devices have become an integral part of our daily commutes. 70% of workers in the U.S. commute every week, with the figure closer to 80% worldwide.

6 in 10 commuters connect to the internet whilst commuting and smartphones are the most popular choice. 75% of Americans use smartphones on their commute, with 60% listening to music or podcasts, 51% calling and messaging people, and 43% scrolling social media.

80% spend of internet-using commuters spend up to one hour online, suggesting internet use is a significant and essential part of their journeys.

The best VPN from our testing, NordVPN, conducted this research but also highlighted the cybersecurity risks posed on your commute. We'll examine what threats are out there and why a VPN is the perfect commuting companion.

NordVPN: the best VPN overall$3.09 per month

NordVPN: the best VPN overall
NordVPN is our #1 VPN choice. It's super fast, hitting speeds of 950 Mbps in our testing and is very effective for streaming, too. Up to 10 devices are protected by class-leading privacy, and you have over 7,000 servers to choose from. The 2-year plan starts at $3.09 per month ($83.43 up front) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, as well as 3 extra months of protection for free.

View Deal

60% connect to public Wi-Fi

Commuting likely isn't the first area that comes to mind when we consider cybersecurity threats, but it can be more risky than you think.

Connecting to public Wi-Fi is one of the largest risks. 60% worldwide connect to it at least once and 1/3 of American commuters rely on it to get online. Public Wi-Fi isn't inherently dangerous, but it is often unprotected and unencrypted, leaving it vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Hackers can also set up fake public Wi-Fi routers and trick unwilling commuters into connecting to it. Sensitive personal information such as account login information, addresses, and bank details could be accessed and compromised.

Connecting to a VPN protects you from any public Wi-Fi risks as your data is encrypted, IP address masked, and internet activity hidden. Your data will be secure, even if the Wi-Fi network is not, and hackers won't be able to see your information.

It is good practice to avoid accessing your personal information when connected to public Wi-Fi or unsecured networks. Only access it from a secure hotspot or trusted and verified Wi-Fi network. Disabling any Wi-Fi auto-connect settings is also a good idea, keeping you in control of what network you connect to.

NordVPN cybersecurity concerns data

(Image credit: NordVPN / Future)

Shoulder surfing

Stealing personal data can be as simple as looking over a victim's shoulder and spying on their screen. This is known as "shoulder surfing" and is most likely to happen in spaces such as public transport.

Passwords, emails, personal messages, and banking details can all be at risk, and 23% of commuters have noticed someone shoulder surfing.

Similar to our Wi-Fi advice, where possible, try to avoid accessing sensitive personal information in a crowded public space.

Privacy screen protectors are very useful if accessing this information is required on your commute. They use filters to prevent your screen being seen from certain angles and around 20% of commuters surveyed use one.

NordVPN cybersecurity measures data

(Image credit: NordVPN / Future)

How to protect yourself

74% of commuters are concerned about cybersecurity threats but 13% take no precautions.

24% of Americans use a VPN to secure their data, 38% avoid accessing sensitive information, and 59% use strong passwords.

Using one of the most secure VPNs is a great way to protect your data. This will be done by class-leading encryption and many providers include additional anti-virus and malware protection – such as NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro.

NordVPN being used on iOS

(Image credit: NordVPN)

VPNs have apps for all devices and platforms, so no matter if you're an iPhone or Android, Mac or Windows user, you can stay safe and secure your devices.

Most leading VPN providers allow you to protect between 8 and 10 devices on one plan. But some, including Surfshark and Private Internet Access (PIA), allow unlimited device connections.

You don't need to worry about VPNs slowing your device down, the fastest VPNs can hit speeds of up to 950 Mbps. If you want to catch up on your favorite Netflix shows, the best streaming VPNs have you covered.

The best password managers allow you to create and store unique and complex passwords, ensuring your accounts are protected. Even better, enabling 2-factor authentication (2FA) grants an additional layer of security should your password be cracked or compromised.

Cybersecurity tips for your daily commute:

  • Use a VPN
  • Avoid accessing sensitive information on public Wi-Fi
  • Be mindful of "shoulder surfing" and use a privacy screen protector
  • Turn of Wi-Fi auto-connect
  • Create strong and unique passwords
  • Keep devices and apps updated
  • Enable 2FA
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

George Phillips
George Phillips
Staff Writer

George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news. He is especially interested in digital rights, censorship, data, and the interplay between cybersecurity and politics. Outside of work, George is passionate about music, Star Wars, and Karate.

