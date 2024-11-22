Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses just dropped to their lowest ever price — this is a must-buy Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals strike again, and this time it's taking off a large chuck of change on the best smart glasses you can get. That's right, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now well below their usual asking price.

Currently, the excellent Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have dropped to $263 at Best Buy. Even better, plenty of styles and color options have price cuts, and you can even get the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner glasses for $75 off at Best Buy, too. Whatever you end up choosing, prepare for a wicked pair of more affordable AI glasses.

What can't these smart glasses do? As our reviewer Kate Kozuch shows off in our Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses review, they can snap photos, record video, listen to music, converse with an AI voice assistant, and even go live on Instagram. They earned a fitting 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice: "The design, audio performance, camera quality, and charging case upgrades to this set of smart glasses all impress."

Aside from oozing style and offering plenty of color options (all of these are on sale), there are plenty of ways the Ray-Ban Meta glasses can enhance everyday tasks. You can text and make phone calls on the fly (thanks to louder, punchier speakers), snap detailed pictures of exactly what you see with the 12MP camera, and ask Meta AI just about anything for quick help.



All this hands-free action can lead to a wealth of tasks, like navigating around while driving or cooking up a storm in the kitchen while Meta AI offers helpful tips on how to whip up a recipe. There are plenty of things you can try with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

It's even one of our team's favourite gadget of the year, with Jason England stating that it's "easily the best-looking gadget I’ve seen in a long time." Now, at a price this low, you can get a pair that won't break the bank.

Of course, if smart glasses aren't your cup of tea, then our Black Friday live blog can point you in the right direction for even more big savings.