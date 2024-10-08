I love these AR glasses — and you can get up to $150 off in huge October Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is already bringing some stellar deals to the table. But these massive savings on the best AR smart glasses are low-key some of the most essential to add to your gadget arsenal.

As you may have seen me write about recently, I’ve worn smart glasses for over three years. They’ve saved me from a lot of neck pain by looking down at my laptop or Steam Deck on long haul flights, and the software tweaks give you enough of the spatial computing experience Apple Vision Pro offers at a fraction of the price and size.

And now, you can get up to $150 off the entire Xreal Air 2 family and the Viture Pro XR glasses. Perfect for frequent flyers, great for those who want to game but can’t use the living room TV — surprisingly good for watching something while you’re cooking (yes, I’ve actually tried that).

Prime Day AR glasses deals

Xreal Air: was $299 now $197 @ Amazon

Essentially the base model AR glasses, and the cheapest good pair you can buy right now (anything you see for less ain’t worth it). They are bulkier and more basic in tech than its next generation sibling, but the Micro-OLED tech creates a lovely, bright and vivid display right in front of your eyes. These are a great starting point.

Xreal Air 2 Pro: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Quality-wise, you can really feel the step up here from the original Xreal Air — from the lighter, sleeker construction and electrochromic lenses, to the better, smoother display tech and improved comfort (thanks to those redesigned nose pads). Plus, with the spatial computing app you can download on Mac, you can take a 3-monitor setup with you wherever you go!