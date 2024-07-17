This trackball mouse saved my wrist, and it’s down to just $40 for Prime Day
8 customizable buttons make the Elecom EX-G Pro the perfect productivity tool
If you’re building out a home office or just looking for some great accessories to improve your existing work-from-home setup, you still have a few hours left until Prime Day is over.
While I’ve seen some great deals on mechanical keyboards including the super budget-friendly Keychron C3 Pro, right now, you can get the Elecom EX-G Pro for just $40 at Amazon. This is my go-to mouse and I’ve been using it every day for the past year and a half without any issues.
ELECOM EX-G Pro: was $76 now $40 @ Amazon
With eight customizable buttons and a scroll wheel that tilts, the ELECOM EX-G Pro is the perfect trackball mouse for power users. It can also connect to your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone using Bluetooth, the included 2.4 GHz dongle or with a USB cable. The ELECOM EX-G Pro is ergonomically designed to be more comfortable in your hand and its large, red trackball moves smoothly underneath your thumb.
The Elecom EX-G Pro isn’t your ordinary mouse. Instead, it’s a trackball mouse where you roll the red ball on the side instead of dragging it across your desk. If you have wrist pain from working on the computer, switching to a trackball mouse like this can make a huge difference throughout the day.
What I like about the Elecom EX-G Pro in particular is that it has eight extra buttons that you can customize to your liking. For instance, I have the two buttons at the top of the mouse set to copy and paste while I use the one underneath its scroll wheel to quickly switch between apps.
I work from home and test all sorts of gadgets for a living, but this mouse has remained a fixture on my desk since I first got it two years ago. Unlike my Logitech MX Ergo trackball mouse that wore down over time, the Elecom EX-G Pro is still going strong despite how much I use it each day.
At its original price, it could be hard to justify forking out the extra cash for the EX-G Pro, and I might recommend a less expensive trackball mouse from Elecom instead. However, at its lowest price ever, this trackball mouse is too good to pass up.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Anthony Spadafora is the security and networking editor at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches and ransomware gangs to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. Before joining the team, he wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home.