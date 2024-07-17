This trackball mouse saved my wrist, and it’s down to just $40 for Prime Day

If you’re building out a home office or just looking for some great accessories to improve your existing work-from-home setup, you still have a few hours left until Prime Day is over.

While I’ve seen some great deals on mechanical keyboards including the super budget-friendly Keychron C3 Pro , right now, you can get the Elecom EX-G Pro for just $40 at Amazon . This is my go-to mouse and I’ve been using it every day for the past year and a half without any issues.

ELECOM EX-G Pro: was $76 now $40 @ Amazon

With eight customizable buttons and a scroll wheel that tilts, the ELECOM EX-G Pro is the perfect trackball mouse for power users. It can also connect to your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone using Bluetooth, the included 2.4 GHz dongle or with a USB cable. The ELECOM EX-G Pro is ergonomically designed to be more comfortable in your hand and its large, red trackball moves smoothly underneath your thumb.

The Elecom EX-G Pro isn’t your ordinary mouse. Instead, it’s a trackball mouse where you roll the red ball on the side instead of dragging it across your desk. If you have wrist pain from working on the computer, switching to a trackball mouse like this can make a huge difference throughout the day.

What I like about the Elecom EX-G Pro in particular is that it has eight extra buttons that you can customize to your liking. For instance, I have the two buttons at the top of the mouse set to copy and paste while I use the one underneath its scroll wheel to quickly switch between apps.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I work from home and test all sorts of gadgets for a living, but this mouse has remained a fixture on my desk since I first got it two years ago. Unlike my Logitech MX Ergo trackball mouse that wore down over time, the Elecom EX-G Pro is still going strong despite how much I use it each day.

At its original price, it could be hard to justify forking out the extra cash for the EX-G Pro, and I might recommend a less expensive trackball mouse from Elecom instead. However, at its lowest price ever, this trackball mouse is too good to pass up.