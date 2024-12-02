My favorite external SSD is so cheap for Cyber Monday — perfect for anyone who thinks 'Cloud' is just the weather forecast

Don't trust the cloud? This Cyber Monday SSD deal will keep your data as old-school as you are. I know that's quite a boomer question, but then again, is it?

I mean I've felt the frustrations of Google Drive and the amount of trauma I have around trying to use OneDrive is not worth talking about. So an external SSD can be essential, and that's where this deal on my personal favorite is so worthwhile.

Right now, the SanDisk Desk Drive 4TB model is just $259 at Amazon — that is a massive $120 saving, which drops it to the lowest ever price!

SanDisk Desk Drive (4TB): was $379 now $279 With blistering speeds, a ton of storage, actually useful backup software included and that award-winning design that just melts into the background of any desk, the 4TB SanDisk Desk Drive is well worth picking up if you have a lot of data you need to be immediately accessible and securely offline, especially with $120 taken off the regular price.

My experience with it has been stellar — implementing it into my setup and being able to refer back to my roughly 6 years of old files, YouTube captures and RAW photos in a snap has been impressive.

Speeds are seriously zippy with around 880 MB/s read and 900 MB/s write speeds when that USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface is under sustained pressure. Whether you're just using this to back up your files to jump back to every now again (like my meme vault) or running entire Final Cut Pro libraries off this thing, you won't feel a single stutter in the loading speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

And all of this power potential comes in at a tiny 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.6 inch size and 0.6-pound weight — making it a cinch to hide away in any setup (like I did under my desk.

SanDisk’s Desk Drive is a sleek, compact powerhouse, offering ample storage for even the most avid digital hoarders. Whether you’re a remote worker aiming to store more data offline or someone who values the peace of mind that comes with reliable backups, this drive is a smart, long-term investment built to stand the test of time.