MacBook Air M3 15-inch just crashed to its lowest price on Amazon — and it's a bargain deal

Have your sights set on the MacBook Air M4? I wouldn't blame you, but before you take the plunge, let me point you toward this heavily discounted 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at its lowest price.

Right now, the MacBook Air M3 15-inch is $300 off at Amazon, and it's an absolute steal at this price. In fact, this 15-inch model is now down to the same price as the recently launched 13-inch MacBook Air M4 at $999, meaning you get more screen space without dishing out extra funds.

More power, you say? There's also a MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of unified memory with the same $300 price cut. If you prefer to save and grab one of the best laptops over the last year, look no further.

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15": was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon With a $300 discount, you can score this MacBook Air M3 with a gorgeous 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display. The added screen space does wonders, but you can expect superb performance for the M3 chip, 16GB of RAM and 10-core GPU, over 15 hours of battery life and 256GB SSD. It's hard to go wrong at this price.

The MacBook Air M3 has topped our list of best laptops over the past year, and while that's now been taken over by the MacBook Air M4, you'll find that the only real difference here is performance from the change in chips. Otherwise, you get the same sleek design, vivid 15-inch display and long-lasting battery life.

All that now with a $300 price cut? That's a significant factor to consider. We've tested the MacBook Air M4 benchmarks, which show great performance gains over the M3 models. That said, as a daily driver for work, scrolling through websites, watching your favorite shows and more, the MacBook Air M3 is still one of the best around.

We called this a stellar laptop in our M3 MacBook Air 15-inch review, and you can expect that 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display to be one of the brightest and most vivid displays in its class.

And, with the discount extending to even beefier configurations, the 24GB of unified memory and 512GB for storage means you'll get a MacBook that handles demanding tasks — and for a long while to come.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, you bet it comes loaded with plenty of Apple Intelligence for Mac features.

You may lose out on the M4 chip and the 12MP camera, but stashing away $300 on Apple's glorious 15-inch laptop? That's hard to pass up.

I recommend checking out our MacBook Air M4 15-inch review to see if the upgrade is worth your while, but if you're looking to save big (on a more prominent display), don't miss out on this deal.