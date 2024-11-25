Lenovo Black Friday sale is live — get over 50% off ThinkPads, Legion gaming laptops and more

Black Friday is right around the corner but that isn't stopping Lenovo from delivering a flurry of excellent "Doorbuster" deals — taking over 50% off ThinkPads, 2-in-1 Yoga notebooks, Legion gaming laptops and more.

Lenovo is known to take quite a chunk off the price tag of its laptops during Black Friday, and this year is no different. Many deals have yet to drop, meaning you may find some of the best Lenovo laptops with big ol' price cuts closer to the big day.

Still, there are plenty of savings to be had right now, including this Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 with an RTX 4080 that's now $790 off. Scroll down for even more discounts, and stay tuned as we stay on alert for more deals.

Lenovo Black Friday deals

Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $314 at Lenovo USA Looking for a tablet? The Tab P12 and its 12.7-inch display should suit your fancy. It features a sharp 3K (2944 x 1840) and included Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, making it a great pick for those in need of a tablet for watching shows, taking notes or drawing. It isn't the fastest slate around, but this is a good discount.

Lenovo LOQ: was $1,079 now $697 at Lenovo USA This 15-inch LOQ gaming laptop is just under $700, and it sports a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 12GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't deliver the fastest frame rates, but for this price, it's a great entry-level gaming laptop that will do the trick for many PC games.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1: was $1,024 now $749 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Yoga series deliver fantastic 2-in-1 laptop options, and this 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 is a fine example. With an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, 16GB of DDR5X RAM, a 1TB SSD,and a great 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, it's a good deals for those who like to tap and draw on the move. A Lenovo Digital Pen is thrown in for good measure.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $3,069 now $1,391 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon series are among the best business laptops around, and this 50% price cut makes it even more impressive. Expect a Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, 512GB of storage and a smooth 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display.

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9: was $2,289 now $1,547 at Lenovo USA For a good mid-range gaming laptop, this Legion 7i Gen 9 will do the trick. Equipped with an RTX 4070 GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this is the gaming laptop for most — and it's over 30% off.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9: was $3,749 now $1,697 at Lenovo USA Like the sound of a ThinkPad but prefer a touch display? The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is for you. Even better, its over 50% off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, a 1TB SSD, and plenty of work-centric tools, like the 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, Lenovo Slim Pen, fingerprint reader and plenty more.