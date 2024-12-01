This epic Cyber Monday deal slashes $400 off one of our favorite gaming laptops

Black Friday might be over but we’re now seeing a slew of Cyber Monday deals rolling in. If you missed your chance to snag a new gaming laptop, you still have a chance — and I’ve found an excellent sale for one of our favorites.

Right now, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is $1,399 over on antonline. This is a huge $400 savings for one of the best gaming laptops out there. If you’re looking for a notebook that’s ideal for work and play, this is the machine to get — especially for this excellent price.

Asus Asus TUF Gaming A14: was $1,799 now $1,399 at antonline The Asus TUF Gaming A14 perfectly combines power, portability and value. The TUF Gaming A14 is thin, small and lightweight — packing an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. And right now you can save $400 on this gaming laptop for Cyber Monday.

As we said in our Asus TUF Gaming A14 review, this laptop arguably beats the ROG Zephyrus G14 as the best 14-inch gaming laptop you can buy. This iteration sports cleaner, sharper looks, all the latest components, and surprisingly good battery life for a gaming laptop. These aspects also make it a great notebook for everyday work.

You can consider the TUF Gaming A14 as a more affordable ROG Zephyrus G14. It doesn’t have an OLED display, but its 2560 x 1600 16:10 IPS panel with its 165Hz refresh rate is more than serviceable. Though it lacks an aluminum unibody, its metal and plastic chassis still looks and feels quite nice.

The AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 CPU can easily handle AI-driven tasks while the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU delivers excellent mid-range gaming performance. This is technically an “AI laptop” since it comes with Copilot+ out of the box, which could be beneficial. But you still have a great machine for work and playing games.

This model is arguably better than the one we reviewed. Instead of 16GB of RAM, this version packs a generous 32GB of memory. In addition, you get 2TB of storage instead of 1TB.

This machine has a lot to offer to folks looking for a reliable gaming laptop they can also use for everyday work. For this reduced $1,399 Cyber Monday price, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 comes with our highest recommendation.

For more sales, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals roundup.