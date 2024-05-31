Sonos Move 2 just got a monster discount and is currently at its lowest price ever

This month has been a busy month for Sonos as the company unveiled the Sonos Ace headphones and the Roam 2 portable speaker. But there's also a string of discounts currently available on its other products, including the Sonos Move 2, one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

Right now the Sonos Move 2 is on sale for $336 at Amazon, which is $113 off the original price, and the lowest price I've ever seen for this product.

Similar discount deals can be found at Best Buy, Crutchfield, and at Sonos itself.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The next-gen Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, and built-in voice controls. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. This is the best deal we've seen on this speaker so far.

Price check: $336 @ Best Buy | $336 @ Crutchfield | $336 @ Sonos

The Sonos Move 2 launched back in September 2023, making it less than a year old and it's already established itself as a favorite of Tom's Guide Audio Editor, Lee Dunkley. According to Lee, he's "continuously impressed by the Move 2's big, dynamic sound, with top-notch performance across the board and great vocal clarity even when the speaker is turned up to a high level."

Of course, alongside the sound the real selling point of this speaker is its versatility. The 6.6 pound portable speaker is as much at home in your living room connected to the rest of your Sonos ecosystem as it is in the backyard, offering tunes via Bluetooth while you're enjoying an impromptu family barbecue.

All you need to do to transition is to lift the Move 2 from its charging cradle via the handle insert on the back and you're good to go. And since battery life has been given a significant boost to 24 hours (its predecessor managed 10), it makes it even more capable away from the mains.

It also boasts an IP56 rating for water and dust protection and Sonos' Auto Trueplay, feature will automatically adjust sound to its environment, so you'll get a balanced sound even if you're outside.

Is it perfect? Well, there's still the hot mess of Sonos' app to deal with and unlike its little cousin the Sonos Roam, it only comes in a choice of three colors: black, white or olive. And obviously, given the size, it's probably not the first outdoor speaker you'd throw in your bag for an extended hiking trip.

But those points aside, the Sonos Move 2 is a fantastic audio addition to your home. And the fact this 25% price drop brings it down to the lowest price I've ever seen is just sprinkles on the sundae.