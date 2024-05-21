Sonos Roam 2 is a $179 portable speaker that takes a shot at Sony and Bose

On the heels of debuting the all-new Sonos Ace headphones, Sonos is bringing its audio knowhow to the great outdoors once more with a new portable speaker offering in the Sonos Roam 2.

It’s set to deliver impeccable bass and sound clarity through several key features like Automatic Trueplay that accurately and dynamically sets the best sound for the device within any environment.

Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge also ensures you’ll never miss a beat while working out with Taylor Swift . The Roam 2 also wouldn’t be among the best portable speakers without some protections against the environment, so thankfully it's equipped with full IP67 rating against dirt, water, and more.

The Roam lineup has been a part of the Sonos audio ecosystem since 2021, later spawning the Roam SL at a cheaper price. Launching at the same price as its predecessor, the Sonos Roam 2 is set to make a mark against major competitors in the space, main among them being Sony’s new Ult Field 1 .

Audio everywhere life takes you

(Image credit: Sonos)

Set to launch at a $179 price point, the Roam 2 invites new ways for experiencing your favorite music on the go. Though sharing little in the way of major differences from its previous iteration aside from its size, the Roam 2 does bring some more simplified controls and a quicker set up to get you right into that next Kendrick Lamar diss track without a moment's hesitation.

You can scoop up the Sonos Roam 2 in a range of different color schemes, including Sunset, Olive, Wave, White, and Black, much akin to the Roam before it. Design-wise, Sonos has kept the Roam 2 sleek and easily-transportable, weighing in at all but a mere 0.95 pounds.

The Roam 2 offers up to 10 hours of battery life alongside the tried and true automatic Trueplay feature found on its previous release. This allows the speaker to dynamically attune to its surroundings, ensuring music stays crisp and bass-heavy no matter what type of environment you might find yourself basking in.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though not among the best Bluetooth speakers yet, the Sonos Roam 2 do offer an interesting new guise to the ever-growing travel speaker ecosystem. Against competitors like the $150 Bose SoundLink Flex and Sony's new $130 Ult Field 1 Bluetooth speakers, the Roam 2 comes in at quite the hefty premium.

And with little upgrades over its previous namesake, the Roam 2 has a massive hill to climb in swaying consumers to its newly named refresh. It's officially available for orders starting today and can be purchased on the Sonos website alongside the new $449 Sonos Ace headphones.