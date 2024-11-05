Don't miss! $160 off Kim Kardashian's Beats Studio Pro Collaboration in early Black Friday deal

Given that wireless headphones are just as much fashion statements as they are audio and tech products, it was only a matter of time before a celebrity collab broke through. That's exactly what you get with the Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian — a pair of headphones in color chosen by a TV personality.

The Kim K Beats Studio Pro come in two different colors, supposed to match different skin tones. There's a "Moon" and an "Earth" colorway — and you can currently find both Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian with $160 off at Amazon for the new lowest price ever.

Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian: was $349 now $189 @ Amazon

Beyond the fancy "moon" skin shade color option, there's no real difference between these and the standard Beats Studio Pro. They are discounted less often, however, so if you're interested in these colors then now is the time to grab a pair.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

If you're not interested in the Kim K collab, then you could stand to save an extra $20 for a $180 total saving. They're comfy, the noise canceling is good, and they sound decent for something under $200. This is their lowest price ever.

It's not like it's the first time that Beats has collaborated with a famous person. You could argue it's the brand that made the first pair of "Fashion headphones" when Dr Dre stepped aboard the "Beats by Dr Dre Studio" which came out in 2008. Since then, the brand has been seen working alongside sports people and other celebrities.

The colors are the only real difference between the Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro and the standard model. The internals remain the same — and that's no bad thing. For under $200, you'd be hard-pressed to find something with noise canceling as good as that in the Studio Pro. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we found one of the best bits was the battery life. They'll last you 40 hours on a charge if you turn the ANC off for some decent staying power.

They're not quite up there with the best noise-canceling headphones when they're full price, but at the reduced prices you often find them at they're a much better buy.

While the $160 saving on the Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro is a solid deal, but I'd say you're better off with the standard version. They sound the same, but they have a larger discount than the collaboration versions.