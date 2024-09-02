Gemini AI integration could be coming to Android Auto

Just when we thought Google's Gemini expansion couldn't get any bigger, the artificial intelligence model has been tipped to join the automotive app, Android Auto, thanks to a sneaky bit of code spotted in the latest update.

Android Authority says the most obvious "clue" that the AI Assistant is integrating into the app is the sparkle icon — an appearance synonymous with Gemini — materialising on the code. There's also a mention of the "kitt", which has been speculated to be the name of the integration on Android Auto, but there's been no real confirmation.

Other rows, including "Start conversation" and "GeminiLiveAssistantAction", can also be found in the code. This could point to Gemini's imminent arrival on any car dashboard that's compatible with Android Auto.

It's no secret that Google has been replacing Google Assistant with Gemini AI (or rather, working alongside it) in recent months, as the Alphabet company has been rolling out the model in every app or device where AI is deemed helpful.

While there's no confirmation for the rollout into Android Auto just yet, if the integration does happen, users will be able to interact with Gemini as they would in other apps and receive intelligent, tailored answers in return.

If we were to speculate what this would mean for users, we expect that Gemini could help counterbalance road trip queries — i.e. where the closest rest stop is or how much longer it'll be — and more. We can also reasonably expect that Gemini will ultilize Google Maps when giving directions and updating traffic conditions, so you don't find yourself going the wrong way or missing an exit.

However, to access the full features of Gemini AI, users need to be on a Google One AI Premium plan, which retails at $20 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month. For starters, this is the only way to access Gemini Advanced or better-quality images with Imagen 3.

Android Auto support to control 'local media'

(Image credit: Android Auto takes advantage of Google Assistant and Maps for navigation. Credit: Google)

In a similar vein, a new report suggests that Google is working on new Android Auto features that would see users be able to control 'local media' through the app.

As per 9to5Google, since July, Google has been working on support to control car radio systems through Android Auto directly. While no confirmation has been given as to when users can expect to access such support, Google has been continuously working on the functionality of these controls since then.

In the latest OS update Android Auto 12.7, new code suggests support for adding and removing “Favorite” stations through an app on Android Auto, and in the latest Android Auto 12.8 beta update, new information has been added about how to access "Car Local Media". Additionally, new icons have been added for both radio and local media playback.

That said, these changes have not been made live and we will keep you updated if they do become available.