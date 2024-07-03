Which Helix mattress should you buy in the 4th of July sales? I’m a mattress tester, here’s my take

Helix has launched their 4th of July sales, and the discounts are strong — but which mattress should you buy? Helix is a brand that prides itself on making mattresses for every body, with ranges catering for all types of sleep positions, needs and budgets.

As a mattress tester, part of my job involves guiding people towards the best mattress for their body type and sleep needs. To help narrow down your search, I’ve rounded up three of the best beds discounted by Helix in today’s 4th of July mattress sales .

After carefully reviewing it, my top pick is the Helix Midnight Luxe, a great choice for side sleepers which is discounted by an epic 30%. That brings the price of a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe down to $1661.66 (was $2,373.80). But which other Helix mattresses are worthy of your consideration? Here's what I think.

What is a Helix mattress and how much do they cost?

Helix boasts an impressive sleep suite of mattresses that have been carefully crafted for every body, sleep position, and budget in mind. There are three collections to choose from; Core (Helix’s entry-level models), Luxe (Helix’s premium beds) and Elite (Helix’s most advanced line of mattresses).

In the full Helix lineup there are two soft mattresses, two medium mattresses, and two firm mattresses. Each variant is available in the Core, Luxe and Elite range.

Cost wise, the Core range sits within the mid-range market. Official prices start at $936 for a twin and go up to $1,749. The Luxe range is priced from $1,374 to $2,874, with a queen coming in at $2,374. The Elite range costs between $2,286 and $4,124.

However, regular Helix sales typically range between 20% and 25%, with the latter reserved for major sale events. Right now there’s 25% off the Core range and an impressive 30% off the Luxe and Elite range.

Which Helix mattress should you buy in the 4th of July sales?

1. Helix Midnight Luxe

Was from: $1,373.75

Now from: $961.63

Saving: Up to $862.12 at Helix Sleep, plus two free pillows Best for: Side sleepers with back pain looking for a luxuriously plush but supportive sleep surface Summary: After testing, the Helix Midnight Luxe shot to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers buying guide. During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with the cloud-like inclusion of a pillow top, which worked to relief pressure across the shoulders, hips and knees. Enhanced lumbar support and a breathable Tencel cover is an upgrade on the standard Midnight mattress. Meanwhile, the combination of up to 1,000 individually wrapped steel coils and Helix Responsive Foam means that edge support is decent, and motion isolation is excellent. We love that hot sleepers can upgrade to a GlacioTex cover, too. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping Price history: Helix sales typically range between 20% and 25%, with the best prices and freebies reserved for major sale events. However, Helix has started to roll out an impressive 30% off sale across its Luxe and Elite collections, which is the best price we've ever seen on these beds. However, while we have seen Helix offer entire bedding bundles in the past, right now you'll get two free pillows thrown in with every mattress purchase.

2. Helix Dawn Elite

Was from: $2,498.80

Now from: $1,749

Saving: Up to $1,349.62 at Helix Sleep, plus two free pillows Best for: Back or stomach sleepers looking for a luxuriously firm but cushioned sleep surface, with advanced cooling tech Summary: The Dawn Elite is a luxurious hybrid specifically aimed at back or stomach sleepers looking for a premium firm mattress, with specialist cooling and enhanced lumbar support. At 16", it's luxuriously tall, too. We rate this bed as 7-9 out of 10 for firmness, which is slightly softer than advertised by Helix. Still, it's firm enough to keep your spine cradled in the correct position when sleeping on your back or stomach, while the cooling GlacioTex pillow top cover is both cooling and pressure relieving. Advanced zoned lumbar support, and cushioning microcoil layers make this Helix's most luxuriously firm and cooling mattress for back and stomach sleepers. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping Price history: Sale prices from Helix tend to range between 20% and 25%. However, with the current 30% off on all Elite models, a queen size currently costs $2,624 (was $3,748.75) - this is the best deal you'll ever get on this premium bed. Plus, Helix will throw in two free pillows.

3. Helix Dusk

Was from: $936.30

Now from: $702.20

Saving: Up to $437.20 at Helix Sleep, plus two free pillows



Best for: Back and stomach sleepers looking for firm bed with plenty of pressure relief Summary: The Dusk has been crafted specifically with back and stomach sleepers in mind, so you can expect a firmer than advertised sleep feel (Helix rate this bed as 5-6 out of 10 for firmness, but we think it's closer to 6-7 out of 10). As well as a firm sleep surface, Helix's responsive foam layer means you'll still get plenty of pressure relief (although will likely be too firm for side sleepers). Motion isolation and temperature regulation is decent, but edge support is fairly average. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | free shipping Price history: Sales on mattresses in the brand's Core range fluctuate between 20% and 25%, with the best savings reserved for sale events. Right now, there's 25% off the Dusk, which brings the price of a queen down to $999 from $1,332. Plus, Helix with throw in two free pillows worth $150 with every purchase.

Can you return a Helix mattress?

Yes, you can return your Helix mattress. Helix offers a 100 night sleep trial, so you can return your mattress within that period — but only after sleeping on it for 30 nights, which is the minimum recommended time to adjust to a new bed. Your mattress doesn’t need to be in its original packaging in order to be eligible for a return.

If after purchasing a Helix mattress you discover that it doesn’t quite meet your sleep needs, you are able to initiate a return by filling out a return request form on the Helix Sleep website. Helix will then arrange a collection of your mattress from inside your home, which is a service that Helix provides for free. It’s also worth noting that you are only able to return two mattresses per household or customer.