What is a Purple mattress and are they worth the money? I'm a mattress tester — here's what I think

Purple mattresses feel like no other bed, thanks to the adaptive pressure relief of the unique GelFlex Grid. But what exactly is a Purple mattress and are they worth the money?

Every mattress in the Purple range features the GelFlex Grid, from the Essentials collection to the ultra-premium Rejuvenate Luxe bed. It sets the Purple mattress apart from the top picks in our best mattress guide, with a support that's both soft and firm – as well as a little divisive. Not everyone likes the unusual Purple approach to comfort.

With Purple's early 4th of July mattress sale live, including up to $300 off the Purple Plus Mattress, now is a good time to shop for a Purple bed. In this guide I'll explore what it's like to sleep on a Purple mattress, how much you can expect to pay, and if they're worth the cost.

What is a Purple mattress?

Hyper elastic polymer GelFlex Grid developed by Purple

Contouring and adaptive pressure relief

Open grid keeps sleepers comfortably cool

Purple mattresses are best known for their unusual approach to comfort. Instead of upper layers of cushioning, Purple adds pressure relief via a flexible grid. Known as the GelFlex Grid, this comfort layer is made from hyper-elastic polymer that adapts closely to your shape, with a bouncy feel that allows for a quick contouring response whenever you move.

The responsive pressure relief of the GelFlex Grid has earned the Purple Plus a spot in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain . In addition, the geometric design enhances airflow for cooler sleep – and a place in our best cooling mattress guide for the Purple Mattress. But it's a divisive feel, and one that won't appeal to everyone.

What is a Purple mattress like to sleep on?

Contouring and adaptive pressure relief from the GelFlex Grid

A breathable build for a cooler sleep experience

Unusual feel won't suit everyone

Purple mattresses have a body-hugging and pressure-relieving feel that's the result of the GelFlex Grid technology. Contouring closely to the joints, the grid offers strong support at the major touch points, with a lighter relief for the rest of the body. In our Purple Mattress review, our testing panel described the bed as being "soft yet firm".

With an open and geometric design, the grid also enhances the breathability of the mattress. Air can pass through and cool throughout the night, so even hot sleepers won't wake up feeling stuffy and uncomfortable. Because of this, Purple beds sleeper cooler than typical memory foams.

As you can see, the GelFlex Grid has many benefits, but the unique feel isn't for everyone. Our tester found it took a few weeks to get used to the Purple Mattress, and if you want a bed you can sink into, the Purple will never feel quite right.

There are three ranges in the Purple collection: the cheapest Essential range featuring all-foam and hybrid beds, the premium Restore Hybrid collection, and the super luxurious Rejuvenate Luxe hybrids with quilted Euro top. All mattresses feature the GelFlex Grid.

How much does a Purple mattress cost?

Purple's entry level model starts at $1,299 for a queen

Each mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial

Expect up to $400 off mattresses in Purple's biggest sales

Purple mattresses fall anywhere from the mid-range to the ultra-luxury price category. However, the most popular mattresses are upper-mid range and premium options. These are investment beds, but if you want the adaptive pressure relief of the GelFlex Grid, you have to pay for Purple.

The cheapest option in the Purple range is the PurpleFlex Mattress, although I use the word "cheap" relatively. At full MSRP, the PurpleFlex is an upper mid-range mattress, with a queen setting you back $1,299 (but you can often get it for less in the sales).

The popular Purple Mattress is an upper mid-range mattress, with an MSRP of $1,499 for a queen. And from the same Essential collection, the Purple Plus Mattress sits in the premium price bracket with a queen MSRP of $1,899.

Beyond this, we have the Purple Restore collection. Consisting of hybrid mattresses, these are premium beds, with pricing for a queen starting at $2,399. And if you really want to invest in luxury, the Rejuvenate Luxe Collection is Purple's highest-priced range, with prices for a queen from $5,495. Expensive, but in our Purple Rejuvenate Mattress review our tester described it as "a luxury mattress in every sense of the word".

Purple offers a 100-night mattress trial and 10-year warranty on all its mattresses. This is a little disappointing, considering many brands in the same price category off full year trials and lifetime warranties.

When is the best time to buy a Purple mattress?

Purple mattress sales are unpredictable

Look for deals around the major holidays such as Black Friday and Labor Day

Discounts typically range from $100 to $400 off a mattress

Purple mattress sales can be unpredictable, with the best deals rarely arriving on the major holidays. For example, last Black Friday we saw $200 off the Purple Original on the day itself, which increased to $400 in the weeks after.

If you're interested in buying a Purple mattress, it's worth shopping around the big hitter sale days. That's Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. It's also worth keeping an eye on the upcoming 4th of July mattress sales – while we might not see a big price drop on the 4th, based on recent history, Purple is likely to offer a larger discount in the following weeks (or potentially in advance).

In terms of the discount itself, Purple typically offers between $100 and $400 off select mattresses, with the offer increasing if you add a bed base. Purple rarely runs the same massive savings as other sleep brands, and the sales are never evergreen – in fact, the biggest deals are generally short lived.

Should you buy a Purple mattress?

Buy a Purple mattress if...

✅ You have back or joint pain: The springy grid molds to your shape to cradle every part of the body, relieving pressure while promoting correct spinal alignment so you wake up with no aches or pains.

✅ You sleep hot: Open spacing in the GelFlex Grid makes it easier for warm air to pass through the bed for cooler sleeper throughout the night.

✅ You're a combination sleeper: When you move in the night, the GelFlex Grid will move with you, adapting to your new position for reliably consistent pressure relief. Plus, the bouncy feel makes it easy to change sleep style.

Don't buy a Purple mattress if...

❌ You want to sink into your bed: While many of the Purple mattresses feature thick layers of foam, the Purple grid means you never sink into the bed. Head to our best memory foam mattress guide if you want a bed with a 'hug' feel.

❌ You like to sleep on the edge of the bed: If you value edge support, I recommend upgrading to the more expensive hybrid Purple mattresses. Alternatively, in our Saatva Classic mattress review we found this luxury bed offers impressive edge support at a similar price point to the Purple Plus.

❌ You prefer a traditional feel: Purple beds have their own feel, and it isn't for everyone. It can take several weeks to adapt to a new bed, so if you don't get on with your Purple right away, take advantage of the sleep trial to learn the feel.

Top 3 Purple mattresses to shop today

1. PurpleFlex Mattress: was from $699 now $499 at Purple

The cheapest mattress in the Purple range, the PurpleFlex is on the thin side, but thanks to the GelFlex Grid, it still offers excellent pressure relief. In the current $400 off sale you can save big on this affordable bed, with a queen now just $999 (was $1,299).

2. Purple Plus Mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,199 at Purple

Taller, cooler, and plusher than the PurpleFlex, the Purple Plus is a luxurious step up. In our Purple Plus Mattress review, our testing panel was impressed with the enhanced cooling as well as the responsive comfort. While the current deal isn't the biggest offer from Purple, you can save up to $300 on the Purple Plus Mattress, reducing a queen from $1,899 to $1,599.