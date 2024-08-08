Upgrade your dorm mattress for less with 25% off this year's best cooling bed topper

If you're heading back to school and your dorm bed is a little worse for wear, a mattress topper could give it a new lease of life. All-foam dorm beds are also notorious for storing heat, so a cooling topper is the way to go. And thanks to today's back to school sales you can save on one of our top-rated cooling mattress toppers: get 25% off the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper at Molecule. A twin size is now down to $135 (was $179) with the code BTS.

We rarely see this topper discounted, let alone by this much. The 3" Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper has a 7-zone ergonomic design for targeted relief and support. Most of the models we've tested for our best mattress of 2024 guide offer superb full body support, but even they don't even offer that many zones.

We rarely see the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper on sale and we aren't sure how long this discount will last ahead of this year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals, so don't hang around too long here.

Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper Was: From $179.99

Now: From $135 with coupon BTS

Saving: Up to $70 at Molecule Summary: The Molecule CopperWell is a 3" mattress topper with a medium firmness that'll appeal to side sleepers and back sleepers who don't like a hard surface. One of our top recommended options for hot sleepers among this year's best mattress toppers, this 7-zoned ergonomic topper offers targeted relief and support, whilst an open-cell design and copper gel help it breathe and wick away moisture, no matter how much bedding you place over it. The design is otherwise basic as it doesn't include a protective cover or straps to secure it in place – although we didn't have any issues with it shifting during sleep in our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review. Price history: Usually, you'd have to shop at Target or Amazon to find this mattress topper for less than the list price. (And even then, not every size is on sale.) It's hardly ever discounted at Molecule direct, and 25% off is quite generous. After the coupon, a queen-size is $187.50 (was $249.99) and a twin XL is $135 (was $179.99). Benefits: 30-night trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping

How to make a dorm mattress more comfortable

Most student housing won't allow you to replace your dorm mattress, but that doesn't mean you can't make improvements to it. A good mattress topper can instantly give your bed a softer or firmer feel. Choosing a pillow that's right for your sleep style will help you rest comfortably, as well.

Take care of your sleep area by adding a mattress protector, especially if you often eat or drink in bed. Use breathable, wrinkle-free sheets – and wash them regularly to avoid bed bugs and other creepy crawlies.