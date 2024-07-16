This best-selling Amazon mattress just dropped to under $200 for a queen —here's why I'd buy it

Amazon Prime Day is here, making now an excellent time to pick up a top-rated mattress at a lower price. Whilst there are a whole host of great mattress deals out there to take advantage of, one best-selling mattress in particular has caught my eye. Right now you can get a queen Linenspa 10” memory foam mattress for just $197.94 on Amazon (was $279.99).

After testing the year's best mattresses, we know that the right bed for you will be one that suits both your sleep needs and your budget. The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress combines quality memory foam with durable springs for a super comfortable and supportive sleep experience.

The Amazon Prime Day sales are a 48-hour sale event that sees a host of mattresses and bedding accessories discounted. Not all of the products on offer are worth your money, though. However, if you're in need of a cheaper mattress with decent testing data, the Linenspa 10" Memory Foam Hybrid mattress could be it.

Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress

Was: $279.99 for a queen

Now: $197.94 for a queen

Saving: $82.05 at Amazon for a queen Summary: The Linenspa 10” hybrid mattress is one of our best Amazon mattress choices, thanks to its light pressure relief, reliable temperature regulation and hybrid build at a budget-friendly price. It's a medium-feel mattress that combines contouring memory foam with steel springs to bring both comfort and support to a wide range of sleeping styles. In our Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress review, our tester found that it was especially comfortable for stomach sleepers who want that extra support when it comes to proper spinal alignment. This mattress does feel more like a traditional innerspring bed but it still does a good job at isolating motion so ideal for couples. Plus, hot sleepers will find this mattress sleeps a lot cooler than a memory foam alternative thanks to the layer of open coil springs at the base of the bed. Edge support could be better, though. If you're Price history: This is one of our best cheap Amazon mattress choices even when at its full MSRP. Because it’s priced so low it means we don’t often see huge discounts being applied. Right now a queen size Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is just $179.94 at Amazon. We don’t think that we will see this mattress get any lower during the summer months, so it’s not a deal to wait around on. Plus, Amazon will honor Linenspa's 10-year warranty. And whilst there is no official sleep trial period you can return your mattress to Amazon within 30 days as per the terms and conditions at Amazon and of course, you get free, fast shipping. Benefits: 10-year warranty | 30-day return period | Free shipping

How much does a cheap mattress cost?

If you're working with a smaller budget or you're just looking for a mattress that will be used occasionally such as in a guest bedroom then we'd recommend some of the best cheap mattresses for under $500. But remember, if you’re buying a cheaper mattress, there will often be some performance features that you have to compromise on so always do a quick check on whether they suit your specific sleep criteria.