I've found the 5 best pillow deals to shop this Prime Day - starting from $25

Want better sleep for less? These Amazon Prime Day pillow deals can help you drift off in comfort, and you won't wake up with the dreaded neck ache that comes from a bad pillow. There are plenty of deals to shop this Prime Day, but my favorite is a set of two Sealy Slumber Pillows for just $25.40 at Amazon.

Choosing the best pillow for your sleep is an easy way to upgrade your bed, and in the Prime Day sales you won't have to break the bank to do it. You can even find luxurious feather and down pillows at an affordable price, including the puredown Goose Feathers and Down Pillows, now 34% off for Prime Day.

Need a bed to go with your pillow? Some of the best mattresses of 2024 are now available on Amazon, and we've rounded up all our favorite Amazon Prime Day mattress sales for you. But for a cheap purchase that can still provide better sleep, check out these pillow Prime Day deals...

5 best Amazon Prime Day pillow deals

1. Sealy Slumber Bed Pillow: was from $31.99 now $25.40 at Amazon

Sealy is the brand behind some of our favorite mattresses and the Slumber Bed Pillow is my top pillow sale this Amazon Prime Day. The simple design uses recycled fill for a hypoallergenic build that's easy to mold to your head and neck. We have seen this 21% off deal a few times in the past few months at Amazon, but it never sticks around for long. And $25.40 is an excellent price for two queen size pillows from a trusted brand.

2. OSBED Shredded Memory Foam Pillows: was from $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

The OSBED Pillow is stuffed with shredded memory foam that can be removed or added to depending on what loft you desire. A double sided pillow, use the soft rayon side on cool nights and the ice silk side when the weather heats up. There's 28% off the standard size two pack, and this deal only pops up from time to time. Shop now before we see the price rise again.

3. Coop Home Goods The Essence Down Alternative Pillow: was from $79 now $63.20 at Amazon

Down alternative pillows provide luxurious comfort for those with a tighter budget. With 100% adjustability, you can customize the Coop The Essence Pillow to suit your exact needs, with a breathable design making this a good choice for hot sleepers. The Coop Home Goods Down Alternative Pillow is rarely on sale, so snap it up now before the offer expires. A king size is also 20% off, reduced to just $79.20 for two (was $99).

4. Casper Sleep Original Pillow: was from $65 now $45.50 at Amazon

Casper is one of the most popular sleep brands in the US and the Original pillow is a best seller. The pillow-in-a-pillow design promises a blend of both support and cushioning, with just a quick fluff bringing it back to full comfort. We have seen the Casper Sleep Original Pillow for slightly cheaper this year, but this is the best price I've spotted in months. A double pack is also discounted, with two pillows costing just $87.75 (was $117) – that's cheaper than buying the Original Pillow direct from Casper.

5. puredown Goose Feathers and Down White Pillows: was from $61.99 now $40.99 at Amazon

Down feathers require a touch more upkeep than your standard memory foam pillows (regular fluffing is a necessity) but in turn you're rewarded with a luxurious sleep feel reminiscent of a night on the best hotel mattress. The puredown pillows use ethically sourced down to create a medium sleep feel, with a breathable cotton cover maintaining comfort on even warm nights. There's 34% off a standard pack for Prime Day, and while this limited time deal does come around occasionally, we recommend shopping now before the price goes up again.

Should you buy a pillow in the Amazon Prime Day sales?

There's some excellent deals on pillows in the current Amazon Prime deals, I've only really scratched the surface with the offers above (although these are my absolute top deals). If you're looking for a high quality pillow for less, you can find all kinds of fills, sizes, and brands discounted this Prime Day.

But it isn't just pillows you can save on if you head to Amazon (and have a Prime account). Alongside the standard mattress sales, here at Tom's Guide we've searched the sales to find all the best Amazon Prime Day deals so you can save on everything you need.