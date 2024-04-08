The 5 best mattress cleaning hacks from TikTok, Insta and more to spring clean your bed

Spring cleaning season is here and with the ever growing cleaning community on social media sites like Instagram and the cleantok gang at TikTok, there has never been a better time to learn some new mattress cleaning hacks to help you work smarter and not harder this season.

If you’ve purchased one of the best mattresses then you’re going to want to keep it in pristine condition by keeping up with mattress maintenance. Regularly cleaning your mattress will not only keep it free of dirt, debris and allergens, but also keep pests such as dust mites and bed bugs at bay. Hygiene isn’t the only reason to keep your mattress clean — looking after your mattress will also preserve its quality and extend its lifespan.

We’ve done all the hard work for you and found the 5 best mattress cleaning hacks from TikTok, Instagram and more to help you get the cleanest sleep surface this spring.

1. The shaving cream hack for sweat stains

If you have mattress stains and you're looking for a quick way to get rid of them then grab a can of shaving cream. Shaving cream works wonders on tough stains such as blood, urine and sweat because the enzymes found within the shaving cream breakdown the proteins of the stain making them easier to lift from the mattress fabric.

Unlike liquid cleaners, shaving cream is thick so it gets to work on the fabric without actually soaking in to the mattress, making it an ideal cleaning hack to use on all types of mattresses - including memory foam.

To clean your mattress with shaving cream simply spray the shaving cream over the stain you want to remove and rub it in, you're going to want to use a generous amount and cover the stain completely. Leave it sit for an hour and then wipe away with a damp cloth.

Cleanliness 4/5

Efficiency 5/5

Suitable for all mattresses? This is suitable for all types of mattresses. However, do make sure that the mattress surface is completely dry before you put your sheets back on. If you are using this hack on a memory foam mattress, make sure that you use a damp not wet cloth as you can't expose it to any liquids.

2. The baking soda deodorizer hack

If your mattress is smelling a bit funky then the answer to your problem is most likely sitting in your kitchen cupboard. Grab an empty jar and add some baking powder. Next, add six drops of essential oils, this can be any scent you like but if you go for something natural like lemon or lavender then it’s going to smell super clean and fresh. Mix it all together to the essential oil gets to all parts of the baking soda.

This Instagram user then decants her mixture in to an old spice jar, this makes it easy to sprinkle and means you don’t get clumps of baking soda in one space. However, you can also use a flour sifter to spread it evenly across the surface of your mattress. Once this is done leave the baking soda on for a couple of hours and then vacuum the baking soda up. This won’t just make your mattress smell super fresh but also give the room a nice scent.

Cleanliness 4/5

Efficiency 4/5

Suitable for all mattresses? You can use this baking soda cleaning hack with any type of mattress. However, for super strong odors, baking soda alone may not be enough. Do make sure you thoroughly vacuum your mattress making sure you get all the baking soda off the surface before you sleep on it.

3. The deep clean iron hack

If you want a quick and easy way to deep clean your mattress then your iron can help. First you need to get a clean bowl and add a tablespoon of baking soda, 1/2 a cup of laundry detergent, and a tablespoon of toothpaste. Mix these items in to a paste and then add around 500ml of warm water and mix again.

Then grab a clean towel or microfibre cloth and soak it in the mixture. Make sure you wring out any excess moisture and lay on the surface of your bed. Next take your iron (which must be on a low to medium heat) and wrap the cloth around it. Simply glide this over the surface of the mattress stopping every now and again to dampen your cloth again. This will combine heat, steam and the cleaning power of the products used to thoroughly clean your mattress.

Cleanliness 4.5/5

Efficiency 4/5

Suitable for all mattresses? Do not use this hack if you have a memory foam mattress as they can’t be exposed to water or heat. We also advise you refer to the manufacturer's instructions before applying heat or water to your mattress. Also, be sure your plugged in iron doesn't come anywhere near your bowl of cleaning mixture. Keep your iron on low and do not hold the iron on your mattress, you need to glide the iron across the surface to avoid burning the fabric.

4. Use white vinegar to remove pee stains

When it comes to cleaning your child’s mattress, you don’t want to risk using any harsh chemicals. But white vinegar will do a great job. This Reddit user swears by it and says there are two ways to use white vinegar in your cleaning regime. The first thing you can do is simply wet the stain with white vinegar, then blot any excess liquid up. Cover the wet area with 1/2 inch of baking soda and then vacuum once its dry.

The second method is best to use with older stains. Mix a cup of hydrogen peroxide, 2 tablespoons of baking soda, and a drop of dish soap. Add this to a spray bottle and mix. Spray this mixture on the area and you should see the stain lift within 15 minutes.

Cleanliness 4/5

Efficiency 5/5

Suitable for all mattresses? You can use this hack with all mattresses but if you have a memory foam mattress then do not saturate the area. Any excess moisture should be blotted up as soon as possible or else you risk damaging the area.

5. The saucepan lid mattress cleaning hack

This hack is similar to the one we shared with the iron. But if you have a memory foam mattress, or your not comfortable using your iron on your mattress then this is perfect. In a clean bowl add two cups of warm water, with two tablespoons of laundry detergent, a tablespoon of baking soda and two tablespoons of rubbing alcohol.

Mix it all together making sure the baking soda has dissolved completely. The grab a clean cloth or towel and soak it in the mixture before. Next, you'll want to get a saucepan lid, wrap your towel around the outside and get to work. Scrub the surface of your mattress and you'll see dirt starting to lift, even if your mattress looks clean. This is also a good way of lifting dust mites from your mattress.

Cleanliness 4.5/5

Efficiency 5/5

Suitable for all mattresses? Yes! Use this hack whatever your mattress, however, be mindful not to get your memory foam mattress wet, so really wring out the cloth before you use it and also make sure you dry the area before adding your sheets.