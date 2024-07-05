The 5 best 4th of July mattress in a box sales still live today — up to $1,088 off

Independence Day might be over but there are still plenty of 4th of July mattress in a box sales still up for grabs this weekend. The best deal right now will help you save up to 60% on all boxed mattresses at Emma Sleep when you use the code TOM10 at checkout, with prices from just $296 for the Emma Original Memory Foam bed-in-a-box (was $329). A queen is discounted to $521 (was $1,159), beating the previously cheapest price we saw for it during Black Friday.

Many of the mattresses featured in our best mattress guide are on sale this weekend, and these are a mixture of evergreen deals and more time-limited savings – this includes 30% off The Casper One at Casper mattress, with a queen reduced to $870 ($1,245). That's a good price for a well-made all-foam bed.

Today is one of your last chances to buy a heavily discounted mattress before prices rise post 4th of July mattress sales and over the summer months – we don’t expect to see prices this low again until Labor Day. Here are our five tried-and-tested recommendations from this year's extended 4th of July mattress sales...

1. Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress: Was from $812 now $368 at Emma Sleep

If you're looking for a comfortable hybrid mattress that doesn't cost the earth, then you've found the best mattress in a box for your sleep and budget. It combines pocketed coils with multiple layers of foam to promote good spinal alignment as well as providing pressure relief. Although this medium-firm mattress will suit a wide range of people, it’s great mattress for back and stomach stomach sleepers. Emma Sleep runs a pretty constant discount on their mattresses and we usually see between 40% and 50% discounted. Right now, there’s up to 60% off the Emma Hybrid Comfort with the code TOM10, so a queen will cost $593 (was $1,319). It comes with free shipping, a 365-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

2. Dreamcloud Hybrid mattress: Was from $839 now $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses of the year. Not only is it super comfortable but it’s also a premium bed at a budget price, and that’s before we even get in to the discounts. This mattress is a medium-firm but sleeps firmer than advertised so it’s a great choice for anyone who is suffering with back and joint pain. It’s also ideal for hot sleepers as the gel-infused memory foam and breathable cover will help regulate temperature, keeping you cool throughout the night. Regular DreamCloud mattress sales mean you’ll never pay full MSRP. A queen DreamCloud Hybrid is on sale now for $665 (was $1,332) with a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

3. Casper The One mattress: Was from $875 now $610 at Casper

The One is Casper’s new entry-level memory foam mattress designed to offer comfort and pressure relief for back and stomach sleepers in particular. The Casper One has a medium-firm feel and is made from breathable foams with an open-cell structure to stop you from overheating. Right now we're seeing 30% off The Casper One, reducing the cost of a queen size to $870 (was $1,274), with up to $830 off the largest size. Buy before the end of the 4th of July sales and you’ll get a free Casper Glow Light. The Casper One comes with 100-night trial, free shipping and 10-year warranty.

4. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Was from $699 now $349 at Nectar Sleep

Our top recommendation for the best memory foam mattress for all sleepers, the Nectar is perfect for side sleepers who want that plush, sink-in feel of memory foam but still need adequate support around their pressure points. It’s soft contouring is also accompanied by excellent motion isolation so it’s ideal for couples who don’t want to endure any more sleepless nights thanks to a restless partner. Monthly Nectar mattress sales offer up to 40% off, which is as cheap a price as you're likely to get until closer to Black Friday mattress. A queen size Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $649 (was $1,099), so you can save up to $700 depending on the size you go for. Nectar also offers a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

5. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Was from $619 now $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress uses layers of cooling memory foam to ensure cooler sleep, all while contouring your body, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. There’s also some extra cooling power coming from the phase-change material-infused cover that absorbs then dissipates heat. Even at full MSRP this is one of the best value cooling mattresses around, but with an evergreen 35% off sale you’ll never pay full price. The current sale reduces the cost of a queen to $699 (was $1,079), with up to $490 off the largest size. You'll also get a free Sealy Sleep Bedding Bundle worth $199, plus a 100-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

Are boxed beds any good?

Whilst beds-in-a-box used to be deemed as a lower quality compared to traditional mattresses, these days they are some of the most advanced and highly-rated beds you can buy.

Of course, whether one is good quality or not comes down to the type of materials that it’s made from and its build quality. If you want a good mattress in a box, look for one that uses high-quality foams, springs or a combination of both. And check the density of the foam and the type and number of coils included.

Higher-density foams are more durable and generally less likely to sag or lose their shape over time, they can also provide better support and have a firmer feel. And when it comes to coils, a higher coil count can indicate better support and are more likely to distribute your weight evenly and reduce pressure points.

However, the type of coil and its gauge will play a significant role here. A higher coil count can boost contouring, leading to more comfortable sleep.