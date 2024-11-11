The 3 best-value queen mattresses to buy in the Saatva Black Friday sale

Saatva's mattresses are finally on sale for Black Friday, so you can now save $400 on all mattress orders over $1,000 at Saatva. This deal takes a queen size of their top-rated mattress, The Saatva Classic, down to $1,695 (was $2,095) — the cheapest price we've seen since Labor Day.

The Saatva Classic earned the top spot on our best mattresses of 2024, but there are plenty of other Saatva mattresses to choose from. Here, we're taking a look at the top three mattresses in the Saatva Black Friday sales to help you choose which one will provide the best sleep experience for you.

You can also be sure that you're purchase is safe with Saatva, as the company includes a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white-glove delivery with all mattress purchases. If you're looking for an alternative, check out our Black Friday mattress deals guide for more options for all needs and budgets.

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The best Saatva mattress has once again dipped below $1,000 in the Saatva mattress sale. Our testers for the Saatva Classic mattress review loved the pressure relief and back support of this luxury innerspring hybrid, and even those who tend to sleep warm felt cool and comfortable thanks to the air-circulating springs and breathable organic cotton cover. Right now, a queen is reduced to $1,695 in this month's Saatva mattress sales, which is the lowest price we've seen since Labor Day and $100 cheaper than the previous discount.

3. Saatva Contour5 Mattress: was from $1,895 $1,495 at Saatva

If you're someone who regularly wakes up sweating, one of the best cooling mattresses might be what you need. Among the Saatva line, this all-foam mattress has the best cooling properties, using cooling Phase Change Material to help absorb and dissipate body heat. It also features strong pressure relief, using Saatva's Lumbar Zone Technology to provide targeted support to your back. A 1.5 layer of gel-infused memory foam provides comfort, so side sleepers will love this. The Black Friday sale brings a queen size down to just $1,495 (was $1895) — a stellar price for a luxury hybrid mattress.

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

If you want to try before you buy, you can visit one of Saatva's 19 viewing rooms. These viewing rooms are dotted around the US, with locations in many major metropolitan areas including New York City, Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX.

Here, you can speak to Saatva Sleep Guide and test out every mattress currently in this month's mattress sales. Then you should have all the information you need to make an informed purchase online.