Our all-time favorite hybrid mattress is $400 off in the Presidents' Day sales

It's the end of January, which means mattress brands are gearing up for their Presidents' Day sales. That includes luxury sleep brand Saatva — right now, Saatva is cutting $400 off all mattresses of $1,000 or more when you click the link. That includes savings on the flagship Saatva Classic, which starts from $999 in a twin after the discount.

The Saatva Classic tops our guide to the best mattresses of 2025 as a fantastic all-rounder that'll please most sleepers. Available in three comfort levels and two height profiles, you can tailor this hotel-style mattress to match your preferences and space. It also comes with industry-best amenities including a one-year sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and complimentary White Glove Delivery.

This early Presidents' Day mattress sale matches Saatva's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers and drops the Saatva Classic to one of the lowest prices we've seen in the last year. We don't expect this discount to return until Memorial Day so if you want to buy our sleep team's favorite mattress at the very best price, jump on this deal before it's too late. Not sold on the Classic? We're tracking Saatva's Presidents' Day mattress sales, where there are plenty of other deals to be had.

Saatva Classic Mattress

Was from: $1,399

Now from: $999

Saving: $400 off at Saatva



Summary: The Saatva Classic is a hit among our sleep team for its customizable design and outstanding performance. For our Saatva Classic mattress review, we re-tested the Luxury Firm version and awarded it an unprecedented 5/5 stars. We recommend this comfort level for most sleepers, as it strikes the ideal balance of sumptuous hotel-quality comfort with sufficient support for nearly any sleep style. We also consider it one of the best mattresses for back pain. The center of the mattress is specially designed to promote proper alignment, and our sleep editor noticed a marked improvement in her hip and lower back discomfort. The Saatva Classic is available in two heights (11.5" and 14.5") so you can select a level appropriate for your space and mobility level. Sturdy edges, low motion transfer, and breathable construction round out what we deem the best hybrid mattress you can buy online. Price history: The first major Saatva mattress sale of the year shaved $300 off MSRP. The current $400 off MSRP marks a return to the lowest price we've seen for the Saatva Classic within the last year, with a queen-size mattress going for $1,699 (was $2,099). Despite the steadily rising list price, this is still an excellent value for a luxury handcrafted mattress, especially when you factor in the generous extras. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

