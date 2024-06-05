Sleep well for less – 5 great-value mattresses that cost under $600 for a queen

If you need a new mattress but you're worried you don't have the budget for one, I'm here to help, with this guide to the best queen size mattresses for less than $600. My top pick is the marshmallow-soft Leesa Studio, now just $599 for a queen in the Leesa 25% off sale – it's fantastic for side sleepers.

Even when shopping on a budget, you can still find the best mattress for your sleep style. Don't fancy the super sink-in feel of the Leesa Studio? Why not try the firmer support of the Siena Memory Foam Mattress, just $399 at Siena? Or how about the cushioned pressure relief of the Emma Original mattress, 50% off in the Emma Sleep sale?

With Memorial Day in the past, we're not seeing the abundance of mattress sales that popped up in the last few weeks. However, there are still some excellent offers out there, and I've found the best discounts on queen size mattresses that you can shop right now.

1. Queen Leesa Studio Mattress: was $799 now from $599 + two free pillows at Leesa

The cheapest mattress in the Leesa line-up, the Leesa Studio Mattress is an all-foam bed with a super sink-in feel and body hugging pressure relief. In our Leesa Studio hands-on review our tester compared it to the luxury plushness of Tempur-Pedic beds but at a fraction of the price. There's 25% off the Leesa Studio and you'll get two free pillows with your purchase. A standard deal, but an excellent price for side sleepers seeking marshmallow comfort. And there's a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty included.

2. Queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $799 now $399 at Siena Sleep

The Siena Memory Foam mattress tops our guide to the best cheap mattresses, a firm and sturdy all-foam build that's great for back and stomach sleepers. Our testers were impressed with the motion isolation and edge support during our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, as well as the super low price. The evergreen Siena mattress sale takes 50% off all sizes, and you get surprisingly good benefits for such an affordable bed, including a 180-night mattress trial.

3. Queen Emma Original Mattress: was $1,159 now $579 at Emma Sleep

The Emma Original Mattress is one of our favorite budget beds for joint pain. In our Emma Original Mattress review (we tested the UK version, but it's very similar to its US counterpart) our tester found the sink-in soft foams contour to the body to provide soothing pressure relief. There's 50% off in the Emma clearance event, meaning now is the time to shop if you don't want to miss out. And with a 365-night trial, you have a full year to decide if the Emma Original is right for you.

4. Queen Dreamfoam Essential 12" mattress: was $799 now $599.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

In our Dreamfoam Essential mattress review we found this mattress might not be luxurious, but it is a "brilliant budget option". Available in a vast range of sizes, including Olympic queen and short queen, as well as multiple depths, from six to 14 inches, this is a mattress for anyone who likes a lot of choice. In the 25% off sale the 12-inch queen just comes in under our budget at $599.30, but choose the 10-inch if you want to save even more – it's only $524.30 for a queen. Both depths come with a 10-year warranty and a 120-night trial.

5. Queen Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid mattress: was $699 now $599 at Zinus

Hybrid mattresses are typically more expensive than memory foam beds, but the Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid is a rare exception to that rule. Infused with refreshing green tea, the breathable hybrid mattress should be a great choice for those who struggle with night sweats but need a mattress on a budget. If you have a little more to spend, consider upgrading to the Ultra Cooling Green Tea Hybrid. It's $799 for a queen and you get a cool-to-the-touch cover. But you'll get a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial either way.

What is considered cheap for a queen size mattress?

We consider anything under $500 to be cheap for a queen size mattress, while between $500 and $800 is considered lower mid-range. These beds might not offer the durability and long-term support of the best queen mattresses, but they should still be comfortable and suit your sleep style.

When shopping for a cheaper mattress make sure it has a good mattress trial and warranty. We consider a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty to be average, but if you're shopping for a budget bed, you might have to settle for something shorter. A trial and warranty offer some quality reassurance, so they're an important factor when choosing a bed.