Not a typo! Casper's best-rated mattress drops to $416 for a queen in epic Prime Day deal

I'm always on the hunt for a good bargain from a reputable mattress brand, and Amazon is delivering just that, with 30% off the Casper Element Mattress in the Prime Day sales. A queen size is now just $416.50 (was $595) and you can save up to $238 on this sturdy, well-made bed that offers support and comfort for side sleepers.

Casper mattresses rival the beds in our best mattress guide, thanks to years of experience making high quality mattresses in a box. The Element is a simple all-foam affair that uses the same materials you'll find in the brand's pricier models – it's a great Prime Day Deal if you love the Casper One but you're on a tighter budget.

The Casper Element mattress is among the best Prime Day mattress deals, but there are choices for every type of sleeping style. Read on and I’ll look under the covers to tell you why I think you should shop the Element mattress…

Casper Element Mattress

Was: from $395

Now: from $276.50

Saving: up to $238.50 at Amazon Summary: The Casper Element is one of the best mattresses on Amazon and is an affordable and reliable back-to-school choice of mattress for a college student. The all-foam design might be basic, but it uses the same materials you’ll find in Casper’s pricier mattresses, with an upper layer of AirScape foam and a lower layer of sturdy base foam (both CertiPUR-US certified). It’s wrapped in a knit cover made from recycled bottles but, although this zips off, there’s no description on whether it can be washed or not – it's worth investing in a mattress protector. The mattress is on the softer side of medium firm, so is best suited to side sleepers, plus lighter to average weight back sleepers. The brand’s own perforated AirScape foam helps to prevent overheating, but some customers did still complain that it sleeps a little hot. If you are a very hot sleeper, I’d recommend looking at the Cocoon Chill by Sealy instead. Price history: There’s always some sort of discount on the Casper Element, varying between 10 and 30%. So, the Amazon Prime Day deal is one of the cheapest we’ve seen, with a queen coming down to $416.50 from an MSRP of $595. The mattress only dropped to $446 on Black Friday, so I’d suggest snapping this one up today. Benefits: 100-night returns | Free shipping

What is the best type of mattress for side sleepers?

The best mattresses for side sleepers offer plenty of cushioning support at the pressure points of the shoulders and hips, providing uniform pressure relief to prevent any sore spots from building up. Side sleepers need a mattress that supports the lumbar region and promotes healthy spinal alignment.

Contrary to popular belief, side sleepers shouldn’t buy a really soft mattress as this can compress the spine and cause pain. But go too firm and your shoulders and hips will start to feel pressure build up – medium mattress is often the perfect fit to ensure that everything is supported. I’d also recommend that side sleepers choose a mattress with good edge support, as they’re prone to sleeping quite near the edge of the bed.