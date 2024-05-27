Prices from just $160! 4 best Memorial Day firm memory foam mattress sales

While memory foam beds are known for their sink-in softness and comfort, I've found there are plenty of firm memory foam mattresses to buy in the Memorial Day sales. The best firm mattress deal is by Brooklyn Bedding, where you can save 30% on the Plank Firm at Plank Mattress and get a queen size for $932.40 (saving you $399).

The Plank Mattress is one of this year's best mattresses for those looking for a hard bed that supports the spine and alleviates back pain. However, there are plenty more firm all-foam beds on the market, including budget beds from Lucid and Siena.

All these beds mix a firm feel with the body-contouring pressure relief of memory foam, supporting the hips and spine to keep back pain at bay. Some of these deals are only sticking around for today's Memorial Day mattress sales, so we reccomend snapping them up while you can.

1. Plank Firm Mattress: was from $749 $525 at Plank Mattress

The Plank Firm Mattress is one of the best firm mattresses for back pain, and has a flippable, dual-sided design so you can customize how firm you want it (8/10for firm or 10/10 for ultra-firm) by choosing a side. As Brooklyn Beddding's 30% off sale is in full swing, you can now get a queen down to $932.40. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial and free shipping.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $499 $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena mattress is one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers thanks to its firm, supportive feel. Our thorough Siena Memory Foam Mattress review found it had strong edge support and considered it great value for money. The Siena mattress sale knocks up to 60% off this bed, making a queen just $399 (was $799).

3. Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress (in Firm):was from $229.99 $160.99 at Lucid Mattress

Pick the Firm option for the Lucid Memory Foam mattress if you want a supportive sleep. It's also one of our best cheap mattresses for cooling thanks to its bamboo charcoal and gel-infused memory foam. There's currently a Lucid Mattress sale that knocks 30% off the Lucid Memory Foam (which is a pretty big deal since it's usually stuck at 15% to 25% off), so you can get a queen for $244.99. The Firm option costs more than the medium, but it's no more than $10 in difference. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 10-year warranty.

4. Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: was from $1,595 $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Loom & Lear is the luxury brand's best memory foam mattress for back pain relief with a body-hugging feel. It comes in either Relaxed Firm or Firm for customizable lower back support. Our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review says it's also great for couples thanks to its superb motion isolation. Right now, there's a Saatva mattress sale that knocks $400 off every size of this bed when you use our exclusive link, reducing a queen size to $1,995.

What is a firm mattress?

A firm mattress is any bed with a harder feel and a high firmness rating (usually 8 or over). While the majority of the best firm mattresses don't go over 8/10, you can get some with a firmness rating of 9 or even 10/10. Most firm mattresses have an innerspring, hybrid, or latex design thanks to the sturdy, supportive materials used, but there are plenty of memory foam beds with a firm feel, too.