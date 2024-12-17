Hosting this holiday season? How to set up a temporary guest bed for under $190

If you're hosting this holiday season and are looking for a quick, easy and cost-effective way to ensure your guests sleep comfortably, the humble air mattress is the answer to your sleep needs. In addition to guest air bed, I've rounded up everything you need to create a temporary and cozy guest bed, from the pillows, comforter, sheets and mattress protector. Better still, it all comes in at under $190.



While such a quick-setup won't be as supportive as the beds in our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers, the guest bed I've created below will ensure a good night’s sleep that’s ready to be slept on in a few minutes.



In addition to being excellent value for money, the bed essentials I've chosen below can be packed away and stored when not in use, making them an excellent option for those looking to save both money and space.

1. SleepLux Durable Inflatable Air Mattress: was from $56.99 from $40.97 at Amazon

An inflatable mattress is the perfect option for those who have limited space to set up a bed for guests. This one from SleepLux is made from three durable layers so it doesn't shift throughout the night. This includes a dense polyester mesh between two PVC layers which will give decent support to your back and shoulders. It comes with a built-in-pump which inflates up the bed in under 5 minutes with the simple click of a button. The built-in USB port is an especially nice touch. The mattress comes with a one-year warranty, includes a storage bag for transportation and a repair patch for any punctures or rips. A 15% off sale means a queen SleepLux durable air mattress is now $50.54 (was $59.38.)

2. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows: was from $79.99 from $59.99 at Amazon

An ultra comfy pillow is a must-have for any guest bed, and we recommend the most affordable model in our best pillow guide. Our lead tester praised its 5-star sleeping experience at an affordable price (read the full Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow review for more details.) It is made from plush soft down-like fibers (100% polyester) and 200-thread count cotton cover. It is suitable for all sleeping positions, as well as those prone to overheating. It is also a great value purchase since you pay $59.99 (now 25% off dropping the MSRP from $79.99) for a double pack of queen-sized pillows.

3. CGK sheet set: from $29.99 at Amazon

You don't have to worry about whether these sheets will fit an air mattress, as they are designed to snugly fit beds up to 16" deep. The CGK sheet set is crafted from ultra soft high-quality microfiber brushed yarns which makes it lightweight, sweat-resistant and breathable. While not all sizes are available on sale right now, you can find a queen sized set at 23% off dropping the MSRP from $42.89 to $32.99. That's incredible value for a 4-piece bedding sets, which includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet.

4. Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter: from $28.12 at Amazon

A cozy comforter is a crucial addition to your guest-bed kit and this one from Linenspa is not only great for all-year use but is also the most affordable option from our best comforter guide. It's made from plush hypoallergenic microdenier fiber fill mimicking the luxury comfort of natural down (also an excellent option for those who struggle with allergies.) It's also available in 6 different color variants and comes with a risk-free 3-year warranty. You can now find a queen sized comforter at a limited time 23% off dropping the MSRP from $29.99 to $22.99 (making it cheaper than a twin.)