Ends today! Save up to $400 on the Saatva Rx in huge sleep week mattress sale

The Saatva RX Mattress is perfect for sleepers who suffer from joint and back pain, and you can now get the supportive bed for less. This is your final chance to save up to $400 on the Saatva RX Mattress at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $2,945 (was $3,295). But you'll have to be quick, this sleep week sale ends today.

The Saatva RX is one of the best mattresses for back support, thanks to its medium-firm comfort level and outstanding pressure relief. It also sleeps cool and has excellent edge support.

As with all Saatva Mattresses, the RX Mattress comes with free white glove delivery, a generous 1-year sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty. This mattress deal is only around for this Sleep Awareness Week, so we suggest you taking advantage while you can.

The Saatva RX Mattress:

Was: from $1,995

Now: from $1,695

Saving: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1100l8udd/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-rx" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $400 at Saatva



Summary: The Saatva RX tops our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-mattress-for-back-pain" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"">best mattress for back pain guide, thanks to its outstanding support. During our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/saatva-rx-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"">Saatva RX mattress review, our lead reviewer found the mattress to be medium-firm to firm, and said it provided them with ample support and pressure relief along the shoulders, hip, knees, and lower back. They also noticed a marked improvement in their back pain. The Saatva Rx has a breathable cotton cover, heat-dissipating phase-change material, and airflow-boosting coil layers, which makes for exceptional temperature regulation. Plus, its edge support is strong, as our lead tester never felt as if they were going to roll off the edges while sleeping. However, couples should be aware that the motion isolation is quite weak and lightweight sleepers may find this bed too firm. Benefits: Free white glove delivery | 1-year sleep trial | Lifetime warranty



Price History: The biggest <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/saatva-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"">Saatva mattress deals are usually reserved for holiday events, with their best deals happening around Labor Day. However, this current deal matches their Black Friday 2023 price drop, meaning now is the time to buy if you want this mattress Black Friday cheap.

Are hybrid mattresses better?

The best memory foam mattresses can offer cushioning comfort and plush pressure relief, making them the best mattresses for side sleepers as they cradle pressure points in the shoulders and hips. However, memory foam mattresses tend to be soft to medium, so stomach, back, and heavyweight sleepers may find them too soft and unsupportive.

Hybrid mattresses tend to balance the comfort of memory foam with the sturdy support of coils, meaning they usually are medium-firm to firm. They are especially good for lower back pain as they support the hips and keep them aligned with the spine.