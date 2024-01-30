DreamCloud, Nolah and Layla launch huge Cal king mattress sales — prices from $835!

If you're looking for a good California king mattress at a cheap price, we've found three monster discounts that you can shop right now. All three come from some of the top sleep brands in the world and they each cost less than $1,200. Our favorite helps you get a Cal king DreamCloud Hybrid for just $835 at DreamCloud Sleep (was $1,669) – that's a huge 50% saving on a top-performing foam and coil bed.

Next month's Presidents' Day mattress sales (19 February) are bound to offer further price drops, but flash sales offer the best deals. The new DreamCloud mattress sale is ending tomorrow, 31 January, so you don't have long to save. Nolah and Layla Sleep are offering some excellent savings on Cal king mattresses too, so now is a superb time to buy a bigger bed for less.

All three brands make some of the best mattresses in the world for different budgets and sleepers, and each offers a lengthy sleep trial so that you can fully test your new mattress at home before committing. Let's take a look at each of these sales...

Cal king DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: $1,669 $835 at DreamCloud

With four internal layers of contouring, supportive foam and an air-circulating tier of individually wrapped coils, the DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses for affordable luxury. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review found that, while it may be too firm for some, the mattress suits all sleep styles and will keep hot sleepers cool and dry throughout the night. Usually discounted at 40%, this 50% off flash sale is the best time to buy this Cal King mattress. It also comes with generous extras, including a one-year sleep trail, free shipping and returns and a lifetime warranty.

Cal king Nolah Original 10": $1,749 $1,137 at Nolah Mattress

If you're looking for one of the best memory foam mattresses, the Nolah Original mattress is great for that traditional memory foam feel. It's extra cushioning and comfort means it provides excellent pressure relief for side sleepers, but it may be too soft for back, front, and heavyweight sleepers. Currently, you can get a California king bed for $1,137 (was $1,749) with this new Nolah mattress deal, which is the price we saw from the brand during Black Friday. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.

Cal king Layla Memory Foam Mattress: $1,249 $1,099 at Layla Sleep

The Layla Memory Foam Mattress is infused with refreshing copper gel, which reacts to increased pressure by providing firming support (making it a great choice for side sleepers). It also has a flippable design so you can pick the firm or soft side. Currently, you can get $150 off all sizes, reducing a Cal King to $1,099. While this isn't as good as their $200-off Black Friday sale, it's still a great price for a Cal king bed. Plus, you can now get two free pillows, a lifetime warranty, 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping.

What is a California king bed?

While a queen measures at 60x80 inches, a king-size bed gives you extra sleep space at 76 inches wide and 80 inches long. This difference in width means that a king size bed is perfect for bed-sharers or solo sleepers who need some more room. However, if you think a queen size is too narrow but feel that a king size is a bit too wide for your room or not long enough for your body, then a Cal King is a perfect solution.

A Cal king bed (72 inches wide and 84 inches long) is 4 inches narrower and 4 inches longer than a king size bed, making it ideal for tall people, couples with a height difference, or those with narrow rooms in need of a slimmer design.