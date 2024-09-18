Does Mattress Firm take old mattresses? Everything you need to know

There's always a nagging question at the back of our minds when we're thinking of buying a brand new mattress: “What to do with the old one?” And carrying it up to the attic or down to the basement is not a solution.

However, many brands that make some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers offer free white glove delivery, meaning they'll also take your old mattress away. Mattress Firm, a company that has been helping families find the perfect bedroom set up for the past 90 years, is offering the same service.

Here, we look at Mattress Firm's service and its guidelines before outlining some other ways you can dispose of your old mattress so you can rest assured knowing it will be dealt with.

Does Mattress Firm take old mattresses?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You might be relieved to know that Mattress Firm do take old mattresses. If you order a mattress through them, removing your old one is part of the company's delivery service.

However, it is on a one-on-one basis, meaning they take products equivalent to what you have ordered. If you have bought a new mattress and box springs, the delivery team will remove or relocate your old bed and box springs. However, if you just order a mattress, only your old mattress will be taken.

This is done free of charge so you don't have to factor in any hidden costs with your new purchase.

What will Mattress Firm take?

While it will offer you the service of removing or relocating your old bed cost-free, Mattress Firm has underlined certain limitations:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It will not take away beds in unsanitary conditions including those left outside, infested or with moisture

They will not take furniture, only mattresses and box-springs

The team will not assist in handling or moving away existing furniture that is blocking the way

Extra hardware will not be provided

They will not attach an adjustable base to the headboard, footboard or rail sets.

So, it's essential you have your mattress out of the way and ready to go when they arrive.

Other ways to dispose of your old mattress

If you've already purchased your new mattress from a different brand that didn't take your old model, then don't fret. These are other ways to get rid of your old bed.

Donate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattresses are always in high demand, and can be incredibly useful for those in situations where they can't access a comfortable sleep surface.

Browse through local charity organizations, initiatives or institutions who might gladly take your old mattress off your hands. It is important, however, to check if your mattress is in good shape to be donated. Here are a few things to look out for:

Infestations: This is an obvious no. If you find that any form of bed bugs or mold grows on your mattress, it cannot be donated. Even though you may have cleaned the surface, the issue could be deep rooted within your mattress. Structural problems: If there is major wear and tear, excessive sagging, jutting or bending coils, the mattress is most likely unusable. Stains: Mattresses with stains should not be donated. This includes the large discoloration and both big and small stains. You can try spot cleaning mattress stains are small with a non-toxic enzyme cleaner or other DIY options. Vacuuming your mattress can also get rid of dust or hair on the surface.

Sell

If your mattress has been checked and deemed clean and ready for a new owner, you could try and sell it. There are many websites like eBay, Gumtree or even Facebook Marketplace where you could find your potential buyers.

Be sure to include all details about your mattress accompanied by clear pictures. You're unlikely to get back what you paid for the mattress, so try pricing it at around 20-30% less than the original price, and be open to offers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recycle

According to a 2020 report by The Guardian , around 18 million mattresses end up in landfills in the U.S. posing a threat to the environment.

To avoid contributing to the mounting heaps of mattresses, the next best thing to do is to recycle it. If you have done all the necessary checks and are convinced that your mattress is unfit to be slept on, recycling it is a good option. This is also sustainable practice, ensuring that the materials in the mattress are reused or repurposed to make new items.

Mattress fillings are normally recycled to make cushions, bedding or even new mattresses. Springs which are usually made of tempered or stainless steel are used as construction materials while foam is used as insulation for flooring underlay. By ensuring every possible part of a mattress is reused, you can have a positive environmental impact.

It is best to get in touch with local authorities like municipal offices or residential facilities to know where you can get rid of a mattress.