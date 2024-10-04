Casper's best-selling memory foam mattress drops to just $799 for a queen

Casper is getting ahead of the Prime Day sales crowd with a new flash sale offering up to 20% off its hybrid and memory foam mattresses in a box. The best value for money deal is up to $300 off The One mattress at Casper, the brand's cheapest memory foam model. That reduces the price of a queen size to $799 (was $999). This 20% saving is the biggest we've seen yet on The One.

The One is the new and improved version of the Casper Original, one of the best mattresses we've tested for all sleepers seeking a comfy and contouring bed. The medium-firm feel of The One makes it a great choice for most body weights and sleep positions, especially back and stomach sleepers of average build.

We doubt The One will get any cheaper when next week's Prime Day mattress deals arrive. So now is a good time to buy this popular Casper mattress. Here's a closer look...

Casper The One mattress

Was: from $749

Now: from $599

Saving: up to $300 at Casper Mattress summary: The One mattress by Casper is a reimagined version of the Casper Original, one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested. The all-foam One has a medium-firm feel that's perfect for most body weights and sleeping positions, but especially back and stomach sleepers. Luxury memory foam contours your body for all-over pressure relief, making it a good choice if you have general aches and pains. While Casper's AirScape breathable foam is designed to dissipate heat and prevent overheating, we'd recommend Casper's Snow cooling mattresses instead if you sleep very hot. Price history: Since launching earlier this year, the MSRP of The One has reduced to $749, making this 20% saving the best Casper mattress sale we've seen yet. A queen size is now $799, compared to the $870 we saw it sold for in May during the Memorial Day sales. Based on previous years, it might be slightly cheaper in the Black Friday mattress sales but we wouldn't bank on it. So if you want Casper's The One at the cheapest price we've seen yet, this is the deal to shop. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Is The One by Casper the right mattress for you?

Casper relaunched its entire range in early 2024, with The One replacing its most popular option the Casper Original – one of the best mattresses in a box for all budgets. This entry-level option is the only all-foam bed in Casper's range, but still retains a medium-firm feel with a pleasant bounce.

If you've been looking for a memory foam mattress that you won't sink deeply into - whether that's because you're a back sleeper or find it hard to rise out of bed in the morning - then this is a great option for you.

The current pricing is the cheapest we've seen The One available for and represents excellent value for money. If you change your mind, Casper's mattresses come with a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you've been eyeing up The One, there's no reason not to take the plunge now.