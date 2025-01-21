Brooklinen's 20% off bedding sale is live — here's 3 things I'd buy for better sleep

1. Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: was from $49 now from $39.20 at Brooklinen

One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. You can also adjust the loft according to your sleeping preferences, which is achieved through the easy zip-up design. You can unzip both sides for a plush feel intended for stomach sleepers, leave the zip mid-way open to provide medium support suitable for back sleepers, or and zip up both sides to give firm support ideal for side-sleeping. This anti-microbiral and hypoallergenic pillow has similar features to cooling options in our best pillow guide, and comes in a 100% cotton, 120 GSM sateen fabric cover, while the mesh gussets are 100% polyester 180 GSM. With the current sale, you can get a standard Brooklinen Marlow Pillow for $39.20 (was $49), while a king size is now priced at $55.20 (was $69). Additional benefits include a 365-day return policy.