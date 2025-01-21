Brooklinen's 20% off bedding sale is live — here's 3 things I'd buy for better sleep
From pillows, to comforters and sheets — save up to 20% on Brooklinen's bestselling bedding
The Brooklinen sale has landed, making now an excellent time to upgrade your bedding for less. For a limited time, there's 20% off all bedding at Brooklinen, which brings the price of a queen Down Comforter to $239.20 (was $200.)
Just like how sleeping on the best mattress for your sleep needs can make or break your sleep, investing in quality bedding that suits your sleep style can make all the different to the quality and duration of your slumber.
If you're looking to upgrade your bedding now, I've rounded up three products — including a pillow, comforter and sheet set — I recommend in today's Brooklinen sale. However, it's worth noting that holding out for next month's President’s Day Mattress sales could see even deeper discounts.
1. Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: was from $49 now from $39.20 at Brooklinen
One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. You can also adjust the loft according to your sleeping preferences, which is achieved through the easy zip-up design. You can unzip both sides for a plush feel intended for stomach sleepers, leave the zip mid-way open to provide medium support suitable for back sleepers, or and zip up both sides to give firm support ideal for side-sleeping. This anti-microbiral and hypoallergenic pillow has similar features to cooling options in our best pillow guide, and comes in a 100% cotton, 120 GSM sateen fabric cover, while the mesh gussets are 100% polyester 180 GSM. With the current sale, you can get a standard Brooklinen Marlow Pillow for $39.20 (was $49), while a king size is now priced at $55.20 (was $69). Additional benefits include a 365-day return policy.
2. Brooklinen Down Comforter: was from $199 now from $159.20 at Brooklinen
This is a great comforter option if you sleep hot, thanks to the excellent temperature regulating properties of natural down. The Brooklinen Down Comforter is made from Downmark certified, ethically sourced 100% Hutterite down and encased in a luxuriously smooth cotton sateen cover. You can choose between three weights, based on how you sleep: lightweight (650 fill power ideal for those who overheat at night), all-season (700 fill power) and ultra-warm (750 fill power). The all-season is our top-rated option in our best comforter guide, and all weights are also OEKO-TEX certified to be safe from harmful chemicals. All sizes and weights of the Down Comforter currently have 20% off, with a twin/twin XL-size lightweight now $159.20 (was $199), while a queen is now available at $239.29, down from $299.
3. Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle: was from $313 now from $225.36 at Brooklinen
This is an ideal cooling sheet bundle for hot sleepers, since it's made from 270 thread count 100% long-staple cotton, which is naturally breathable. The bundle includes: one fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillow cases and a duvet cover. The fabric has a matte finish and is also OEKO-TEX certified to ensure no harmful chemicals are present. A twin Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle currently has 10% off, plus the limited-time 20% discount off, which means the MSRP is now $225.36 (was $313) while a queen is down from $393 to $282.96.
