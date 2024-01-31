Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress gets a big price drop in new Presidents' Day sale
Save up to $800 on Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress and adjustable bed sets
If you’re hoping to find the Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress on sale this Presidents’ Day, you’re in luck as the brand has just launched this year’s deals. Head to Beautyrest today and you can save up to $800 on the Harmony Lux when purchased with an adjustable bed. Or you can save up to $400 on the Harmony Lux when purchased on its own without a base. You’ll also be eligible for 50% off two Beautyrest Absolute Relaxation Pillows with your mattress purchase.
The Beautyrest Harmony Lux is similar in feel and customizability to the Saatva Classic, our top recommendation as the best mattress in the world for all sleepers. Like the Saatva, the Harmony Lux is a hybrid bed (coil and foam) that comes in multiple firmness levels to better suit your body type and sleep needs. Though the trial period (100 nights) and warranty (10 years) are shorter than Saatva’s (365 nights and a lifetime warranty).
In this new Presidents’ Day mattress sale you can buy a queen size Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress for $1,099 (was $1,399) when purchasing the mattress alone. Invest in a Beautyrest adjustable bed base too (prices from $1,699 at Beautyrest) and you’ll save up to $800 on your combined purchase.
Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress
Was: From $1,299
Now: From $999 at Beautyrest
Summary: The Harmony Lux is one of the best luxury mattresses on sale right now, and thanks to its wide range of firmness levels and pillow top options it suits a very wide range of people. As a hybrid model it uses a combination of pocketed coils and foam to add contouring support and deep pressure relief. According to Beautyrest, these coils deliver up to 40% more support than standard Harmony mattresses, but we can’t vouch for that as we are yet to review the Beautyrest Harmony Lux. The bed is taller than average, ranging from 12.75” to 15.75” depending on the options you choose when customizing the mattress to better suit your body and sleep needs. Like the best hybrid mattresses, it’s designed to be breathable, with coils promoting better airflow, plus cooling fibers and cooling technologies woven into the mattress to prevent overheating.
Price history: Beautyrest mattress sales are fairly regular, and we often see similar discounts from the brand around major events such as Presidents’ Day. The last big sale, which landed during Black Friday, was smaller at up to $900 off mattress and adjustable bed sets, and we didn’t see the Harmony Lux on sale. So now is a great time to buy this luxury hybrid. That said, as this is marketed as the official Beautyrest Presidents’ Day sale we don’t anticipate the discounts to increase, so you have some time to make a decision here.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery
Beautyrest vs Saatva mattress: Which Presidents’ Day sale is best?
When we think of ‘luxury mattresses’, two brands instantly spring to mind: Beautyrest and Saatva. They each make a wide range of memory foam and hybrid beds and offer high levels of customizable comfort and support to all sleepers.
But if you’re looking to compare Presidents’ Day deals from both brands, you’re out of luck as Saatva is yet to launch its official Presidents’ Day savings. The current Saatva mattress sale will save you 15% on orders worth $950 or more but it’s marketed as a Groundhog Day sale. We anticipate a slightly better offer from Saatva the closer we get to 19 February, so we’d recommend waiting to see what other deals come along – unless you urgently need a new bed and want a Saatva.
So right now, Beautyrest offers the highest discounts and we suspect it will offer the better discounts on mattress and adjustable bed combos when Presidents’ Day actually arrives. However if you plan on buying just a mattress, based on previous years’ sales it might be Saatva that has the best offers overall.
