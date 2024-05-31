Are hotel mattresses worth the price? Plus, our top 5 budget alternatives on sale this weekend

If you enjoyed the best sleep of your life while on vacation, you might be excited to discover that many hotel brands sell their iconic mattresses online. These premium beds are designed to provide a luxurious sleep experience, and for that reason, they tend to be an expensive purchase. So are hotel mattresses worth the price?

Hotel mattresses offer the kind of support and comfort we expect from all the best mattresses, with an exceptional quality that leads to the premium pricing. They also rarely run the same mattress sales we see from other sleep brands, so unless you're lucky, you'll probably have to pay full MSRP.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at whether hotel mattress are worth the price, and what you're getting for the cost. We'll also explore some of the best hotel mattress alternatives that are on sale right now.

How much are hotel mattresses?

A hotel mattress is typically in the premium price bracket, which means you can expect to pay upwards of $1,500 for a queen. The mattress used by the Hilton sits at the lower end of the pricing. A queen Hilton mattress has an MSRP of $1,645 at Hilton to Home, which is similar to the best luxury mattresses.

At the upper end of the scale is the Ritz-Carlton hotel mattress. The Ritz-Carlton mattress is $3,440 for a queen size at Ritz-Carlton Shop, and while occasion sales do happen, they're rare. The Marriott hotel mattress sits somewhere in the middle, with a queen Marriott Innerspring costing $1,995 at Shop Marriott.

Are hotel mattresses worth the money?

Each hotel chain has its own take on the perfect mattress, but they're all designed to provide guests with an enviably comfortable sleep experience. These mattresses tend to be thick with a luxurious level of pressure relief. And for the most part, they're hybrid beds with a spring-heavy build and a plush pillow-top – although there are some variations (like the soy-foam Marriott bed).

In addition, hotel mattresses have to withstand frequent use by a wide range of guests. They need to be durable and easy to clean, so they feel just as fresh for the 1000th visitor as they did for the first.

With all these factors in mind, hotel mattresses can be worth their high price tag. Many of us experience the best sleep of our lives in a hotel, and a hotel mattress offers an opportunity to enjoy this every single night. Tall hybrids are generally among the most expensive beds anyway, while the best pillow-top mattresses are also premium choices.

However, one area where premium hotel mattresses fall behind is the trial and warranty. The Westin Heavenly Bed is priced from $1,645 at Westin Store but you get a fairly average 10-year warranty. And very few hotel beds come with a mattress trial – perhaps the brand assumes you will have done all the testing you need when visiting the hotel?

5 hotel mattress budget alternatives

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $839 now $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

In our DreamCloud Mattress review we found this bed delivers a luxurious feel akin to the best hotel mattresses but at a significantly cheaper price tag. The pressure relief can alleviate pain for back and stomach sleepers, but it is a little firm for most side sleepers. DreamCloud's 50% off sale has been running for a while, but it's still a massive discount, with a queen just $665 (was $1,332). You'll also get a lifetime warranty and a 365-night trial.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress: was from $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic

Dreaming of sinking into cotton candy plushness? That's what the Tempur-Cloud delivers. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review we found this soft pressure relief is soothing for side sleepers while still offering comfortable support. Tempur-Pedic is responsible for some of our favorite hotel mattresses, and the Tempur-Cloud is an affordable way to try the unique Tempur foams. There's 30% off the Tempur-Cloud, reducing a queen to $1,399.30 (was $1,999), and it comes with a 10-year warranty and a (slightly disappointing) 90-night sleep trial.

3. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: was from $1,195 now $995 at Saatva

Saatva is one of our favorite mattress brands, and the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is one of the most affordable beds in the range. Our tester was impressed with the cooling, rejuvenating feel during our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review. The current Saatva sale isn't the best we've seen, but with $200 off, you can pick up a queen Memory Foam Hybrid for just $1,595 (was $1,795) and you'll get premium in-home delivery for free.

4. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was from $619 now $339 at Cocoon by Sealy

Hotel mattresses are known for their excellent temperature regulation, keeping you comfortable no matter which exotic locale your hotel is situated in. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill provides specialist cooling at a surprisingly budget-friendly price – our review team found it the best bed for hot sleepers on a budget during our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review. The 35% off sale is evergreen, reducing a queen to just $699 (was $1,079) and you get a free sleep bundle.