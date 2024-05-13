3 of the best queen cooling mattress toppers on Amazon — starting at just $28

As temperatures rise, you may be looking for quick ways to cool down your queen mattress for less. Fortunately, you don't have to splash on expensive cooling beds to beat the heat, as Amazon offers plenty of deals on queen-size bed toppers that offer both comfort and breathability on a budget. In fact, you can now get a queen-size Oaskys Mattress Pad topper for just $28.59 at Amazon.

Even the best mattress can be in need of a refresh, especially during the summer months. These toppers all offer comfort and cooling at an affordable price, so you can add some breathability to your room without splurging on a new bed.

These mattress toppers all boast thousands of five-star reviews and are all lower than $70. This is amazing value for queen-size bed topper, and some of the best deals we've seen mattress toppers ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

1. Queen Oaskys Mattress Pad topper: $35.98 $28.59 at Amazon

There's currently 21% off this breathable, best-selling Amazon topper, with a queen size now under $30. This is one of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50 Amazon, and it's accumulated over 77k Amazon reviews for a cumulative rating of 4.4. The top layer is made of breathable microfiber, plus it's machine-washable for a clean sleep.

2. Queen Best Price Mattress Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper: $99.99 $65.49 at Amazon

You can currently get 34% off a queen size 3" topper, bringing it to $65.49. The memory foam is ventilated and infused with gel, making it one of the best memory foam mattress toppers for hot sleepers. It also has a 4.4 rating from over 21,000 reviews.

3. Queen Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad: from $49.90 $39.90 at Amazon There's currently a 20% off discount on a queen size Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad. This takes a queen size down to under $40 and a full-size down to under $50. The mattress topper has a breathable, moisture-wicking cotton top to keep the night sweats at bay, and a over 102,000 reviews with an overall rating of 4.5.

Should you flip a mattress topper?

Even the best mattress toppers need to be kept in top condition, but should you care for your bed topper by flipping it? Well, it all depends on the material. It's highly recommended that you flip, shake, and rotate your feather topper regularly to make make it feel better, fluffier, and softer. However, memory foam and latex toppers shouldn't be flipped but should be rotated every six months to evenly distribute wear and tear.