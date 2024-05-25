3 Memorial Day bed topper deals to give your foam mattress a pillow top feel

If you're shopping the Memorial Day sales for bed toppers to turn your memory foam mattress into a pillow-top bed, I've found three deals to help you do just that. The best discount for smaller budgets is 25% off the Helix Plush Topper at Helix Sleep, with a queen size on sale for $96.80 (was $129).

Some of the best mattresses of 2024 that we have tested come with a pillow-top, which is a deep plush layer sewn into the top of the mattress. It's a perfect for people wanting a softer sleep surface, but who still want the pressure-relieving properties of memory foam.

So if your memory foam mattress doesn't need replacing and you want to give it a plush pillow-top feel, these are the Memorial Day mattress sales on bed toppers that I recommend buying now before the sales end.

1. Saatva Down Alternative Mattress Topper Was: from $225

Now: from $180

Saving: up to $90 at Saatva Summary: Saatva's premium featherbed mattress topper will instantly transform any memory foam mattress into a luxury pillow-top. It's stuffed with ultra-plush 3D hypoallergenic down alternative which also can help your memory foam mattress feel cooler as it has moisture-wicking and breathable properties. The topper can also be machine washed and tumbled dried, so you can keep your sleep space super fresh. The Saatva Down Alternative Mattress Topper works well with all mattresses and has elasticated straps on each corner to anchor it in place. Price history: The new Saatva mattress sale is offering tiered discounts on this topper, so the bigger the bed size the more you save. A queen Saatva Down Alternative Mattress Topper now costs just $236 (was $295) at Saatva. We rarely (if ever) see this pillow-top mattress topper on sale, so now is the time to buy. Benefits: 180-night trial | One year warranty | Free shipping

2. Helix Plush Mattress Topper Was: from $109

Now: from $81.80

Saving: up to $34.80 at Helix Summary: Add an instant luxury plush feel to any memory foam mattress with this topper from Helix. This topper has a breathable design so it’ll reduce any hot spots and help to keep you nice and comfortable all night long. This topper will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a luxury hotel thanks to the Revoloft Cluster fibrefill that will help keep it’s shape and stay plumped up no matter how long you’re sleeping on it. Plus, the Baffle Box stitching will ensure the filling doesn’t move around at night. This mattress topper can be machine washed too for long lasting freshness. Price history: Monthly Helix mattress sales normally discount topper prices by up to 15%. Right now you can save 25% on the Helix Plush Mattress Topper, with a queen down to $96.80 (was $129) at Helix Sleep. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and we don’t expect to see any cheaper prices on Memorial Day itself. Benefits: 100-night trial | One year warranty | Free shipping

3. Avocado Mattress Alpaca Wool Mattress Topper Was: from $549

Now: from $494

Saving: up to $100 at Avocado Summary: If you really love your mattress and want to just make it a little more comfortable then this mattress topper is one for you. It’s handcrafted using GOTS-certified organic cotton and stuffed with alpaca fiber adding a super soft feel to your bed. This is one of the most luxurious toppers you can buy and is also super sustainable. It comes in two thickness profiles, you can opt for a medium-firm which is standard or a plush version if you want something super soft. This topper also adds a breathable layer to your bed which will help cool down your memory foam mattress whilst still offering supportive comfort. Price history: We normally see Avocado mattress deals of around 10% off, but for this Memorial Day the offer is slightly different at up to $100 its Alpaca Wool Mattress Topper. A queen size is discounted to $746 (was $829). Upgrading to the luxury plush version will cost you between $405 and $540 extra. Avocado does charge a $5 shipping fee for mattress toppers, or you can choose to collect in person from the store. Benefits: 100-night trial | One-year warranty

Pillow-top mattress vs pillow-top bed toppers

The best pillow top mattresses provide an extra layer of plush cushioning that it stitched on to the top of a mattress. It’s usually around two to four inches thick and is designed to add a softer, plush feel to the mattress.

This is useful when it comes to memory foam mattresses that can occasionally feel too firm to sleep on, especially if you’re side sleeper or you just like a softer feeling bed. Pillow tops are usually stuffed with soft material like cotton, wool or down and they feel like you imagine a pillow would.

A pillow top mattress topper is like a regular pillow top but instead of it being stitched onto your mattress, it just lies on the top and is attached either by a textured back or straps that hold it in place. This means you can add that layer of comfort to your existing mattress without having to replace the entire bed.

