I'm a certified TRX instructor and these are the bundles I recommend — and they are all 30% off for Black Friday

As a certified TRX fitness instructor, I've trained hundreds of people — from beginners to seasoned athletes alike — using TRX’s Suspension Trainer system. These portable, lightweight straps use your body weight and gravity to help you perform strength, balance, and flexibility exercises.

The core muscles are involved in nearly every exercise and the mix of cardio and strength training offers a full body workout that you can feel. They're portable, convenient, and offer a versatile workout. And for Black Friday, TRX has 30% off everything in its store right now.

So if you need a tool to train at home, at the park, or even in a hotel room, they're an ideal option for anyone who wants a versatile, effective workout without the need for bulky gym equipment. And to get you started, here are my favorite and best TRX Black Friday deals happening now.

Best TRX Black Friday deals

TRX Pro4 System: was $289 now $202 at TRX Training Although these are designed for pros, it's easy to see how these are built for everyone to get their best workout. The Pro4 Suspension Trainer is extra durable, created for avid users and ready to take anywhere. I've used this at the park, on my kids' swing set in the backyard, and on vacation. It's great for getting your cardio and strength training in even on the go. And right now, there's 30% off while the deal lasts.

TRX Home2 System: was $229 now $160 at TRX Training This is a great starter option if you plan on keeping your workouts at home. It's the ultimate all-in-one fitness solution for anyone looking for a good workout at a great price. The Home2 Suspension Trainer is a full gym experience powered by your bodyweight, for all levels and goals.

TRX Pro4 Rip Bundle: was $559 now $391 at TRX Training The power of gravity meets rotational force: The perfect pairing for high-intensity workouts. If you're ready to up your game, all I have to say is, let's go! The Rip Trainer adds an incredible punch to your workout . The Pro4 Rip Bundle includes professional-grade Straps, the world-class Rip Trainer, and the brand's most popular permanent anchor.

TRX Bandit Pro Kit: was $169 now $118 at TRX Training TRX Bandit Pro Kit was created in response to popular demand from the fitness community and it's easy to see why. This set of four premium universal-fit handles attaches to Strength Bands to improve resistance training performance. Keep them in your briefcase or purse (I do).

TRX Hexgrip Weight Vest: was $249 now $174 at TRX Training Sleeker, stronger, and ready to work, the TRX HexGrip Weight Vest features scuff-, dirt-, and slip-resistant materials, delivering unmatched durability & comfort. With rucking being so popular these days, you'll find plenty of ways to use this weighted vest on or off the TRX. Meet the next generation of wearable weight.