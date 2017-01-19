Price Drop: Verizon Takes 50 Percent off Daydream-ready Smartphones

Valentine's Day is still weeks away, but Verizon is sharing the love a few weeks early. The nation's biggest carrier has slashed the price of the Motorola Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid by 50 percent when you purchase either phone with a 2-year monthly installment plan.

Under the current discount, the Moto Z Force Droid has been discounted from $720 ($30/month) to $360 ($15/month), whereas the Moto Z Droid's price has fallen from $624 ($26/month) to $312 ($13/month).

Verizon's announcement comes just days after Google surprisingly lowered the price of its Daydream VR Headset to $49, a savings of $30.

Both the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid are Daydream-ready smartphones, which means they're optimized to work with Google's virtual reality headset thanks to their high-resolution displays, smooth graphics, and high-fidelity head tracking sensors. They're also both powered by the new Android 7.0 Nougat.

In addition to their VR capabilities, both phones support Motorola's MotoMods accessories. These peripherals let you customize your smartphone with modules that latch on to your handset, giving it unique capabilities such as the ability to project video or pump out stronger audio.

In terms of hardware, both phones feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED QHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage with microSD card support up to 2TB. The Moto Z Force, however, sports 21MP/5MP rear and front cameras, whereas the Moto Z tops out at 13MP/5MP.

If Daydream compatibility isn't a priority, Verizon also takes 70 percent off the mid-range Moto Z Play. Under the new pricing, the $408 phone ($17/month) now costs $120 ($5/month). The Moto Z Play is a mid-level phone with a 5.5-inch AMOLED LCD with 1080p resolution, Snapdragon 625 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 16MP/5MP rear and front cameras.

All three discounts are available for a limited time only and while supplies last. While you're at it, Verizon continues to offer the Daydream View VR Headset for $49.99.