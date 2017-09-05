UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker Now $70 Off on Amazon

Water-proof, drop-proof, and offering better audio quality than its predecessor, the Boom 2 Phantom is a good all-around portable Bluetooth speaker.

Amazon currently has the all-purpose Boom 2 for $129.99. That's $70 off Ultimate Ears' direct price and $20 under what most retailers charge for this rugged, IPX7-certified speaker.

The cylindrical Boom 2 is powerful enough to fill a medium-size room with sound, but not too large to throw in a backpack or carry in one hand. It supports voice commands via Siri, Google Now, and Amazon's Alexa, which turns it into an Amazon Tap competitor.

The speaker can be paired with any Bluetooth device including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. You can also get two speakers to stream from the same device for wider sound. There's a built-in mic for taking hands-free calls, but we found that the speakerphone feature made our voice sound muffled to most callers.

The Boom 2's battery is rated to last 15 hours, and the speaker can even be submerged under water for up to 30 minutes, a feature few mainstream Bluetooth speakers can match.