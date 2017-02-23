Sony's Phone Camera Could Have Big Edge on Apple, Samsung

When it comes to recording video, Sony's next smartphone could give Apple and Samsung's flagships a run for their money.



(Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty)



Thanks to a new image sensor chip, Sony smartphone cameras could potentially shoot 1920 x 1080 resolution video at 960 frames per second, according to a report from Nikkei Tech, which cited an announcement at a trade conference earlier this month. That's four times as fast as the 240 fps video recording capabilities on the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7—which can only reach those speeds at a resolution of 1280 x 720.



That impressive recording speed is achieved thanks to an added layer of DRAM placed between the image sensor and the logic circuit, Nikkei explains. Not only would faster recording speeds reveal more lifelike, fluid motion, but it could make for less glitchy and more striking slow motion video.

(Image credit: Sony via Nikkei)



Super slo-mo video isn't new to Sony; it first introduced this feature in the compact RX100 IV camera in 2015 (and continued with the $999 RX100 V in 2016). Such a feature built into a smartphone could potentially lure away at least a few iPhone and Samsung phone users to Sony's side.



Sony hasn't explicitly said that its new image sensor chip will actually used in its upcoming smartphones and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.