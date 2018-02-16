Forget Galaxy S9: First Galaxy S10 Details Leak

Samsung hasn't even released its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ yet, but that hasn't stopped rumors surrounding its follow-up, the Galaxy S10.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The Galaxy S10 line Samsung will likely deliver in 2019 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, reports from Qualcomm contractors have suggested, according to SamMobile. The Snapdragon 855 will differentiate itself in the marketplace by being the first 7 nanometer processor for smartphones (this year's Snapdragon 845, which will likely power the Galaxy S9, is 10nm).

By delivering the new chip on a smaller process, Qualcomm can give Samsung and any other company planning to use the Snapdragon 855 more flexibility in design. The smaller the components on the inside, the more opportunities for creating slimmer and thinner handsets. It's also possible that the chip could allow for bigger battery packs and other important components.



Qualcomm is already extolling the virtues of the smaller process. Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X25, an LTE modem that is capable of delivering speeds up to 2Gbps. It's also the first LTE modem developed on a 7nm process. That modem could be coupled with the Snapdragon 855 in next year's Galaxy S10.



MORE: Galaxy S9 Leaked Specs: Here's What to Expect

Neither Qualcomm nor Samsung have confirmed that the Snapdragon 855 is even in the works, let alone coming to a future handset. However, the companies have been working closely together on the development of new Snapdragon chips, and Samsung has been getting first and exclusive access to the new Snapdragons over the last couple of years. That could continue next year.



But until all that happens, Samsung needs to get the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to store shelves. The company plans to unveil those devices at its Unpacked press event on Feb. 25, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress.



