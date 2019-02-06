Check Out the Galaxy S10 Ceramic Edition in This New Leak

Another day, another render leak for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.

(Image credit: WinFuture/@rquandt)

This time around, the folks over at WinFuture and a Twitter user who goes by the handle @rquandt have published an image of what is claimed to be the new ceramic version of the Galaxy S10+. The ceramic model in the render is sitting alongside the company's other black version, Prism Black, which is expected to be the standard Galaxy S10+ and is made from glass.

Ceramic has quickly become a hot material in the world of tech design. Apple has pitched ceramic for its Apple Watch Edition, suggesting it's the material for highest-end devices. Other companies have followed suit.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More

Samsung may also pitch the Ceramic Black Galaxy S10+ as its top-of-the-line version. According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the render, it's believed the ceramic model will offer a whopping 12GB of RAM and offer 1TB of storage. That, coupled with the ceramic finish, could push its price to as much as $1,700.

So, why is ceramic so much more expensive? For one, it's a more durable material. In fact, earlier reports have suggested that Samsung has hardened the ceramic to make it far more scratch- and ding-proof than other models. Ceramic is also difficult to produce and nearly impossible to deform. All of that — the durability, the aesthetic appeal, and the sheer difficulty in building ceramic devices — makes it that much more expensive.

Samsung hasn't confirmed that it's working on a ceramic Galaxy S10+, so for now, we'll need to take this one with the proverbial grain of salt. However, if the render is accurate, it would suggest that the ceramic model will come with a slightly off-black finish. On the rear, there's three horizontally aligned cameras and a flash. Beyond that, the differences compared to the glass model pictured next to it are minor.

Samsung is slated to unveil its Galaxy S10 lineup, including the Galaxy S10+, at a special press event on Feb. 20. But until then, look for even more renders to crop up.