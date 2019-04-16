First PS5 Specs Revealed: Ray Tracing, 8K Support, 3D Audio and More

The end of our current console generation is just over the horizon, and now Mark Cerny, lead architect on PlayStation 5, has finally spilled the beans on Sony’s next-gen console, which won’t be coming in 2019.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In an exclusive interview with Wired, Cerny revealed that the PS5's specs include ray tracing, 3D audio support and an SSD for super-fast load times. It will also support the PSVR headset and will be backwards compatible with PlayStation 4 games.

Cerny confirmed that the CPU will be based on AMD’s Ryzen line and feature eight cores of the 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture, and that the GPU is a custom version of the Radeon Navi series that supports ray tracing.

An interesting point that Cerny made about audio was that there hasn’t been a dramatic change between PS3 and PS4. He stated that the AMD chip will have 3D audio built-in, so that you’ll be able to experience immersive sounds simply through your TV speakers or headphones.

To show off the benefits of including an SSD, Cerny demonstrated the process of fast-traveling in Spider-Man for PS4. On a regular PS4 Pro, it took 15 seconds to successfully load, but when he used a PS5 devkit outfitted with the SSD, it took a mere 0.8 seconds.

While confirming support for PSVR and PlayStation 4 games, Cerny also stated that certain games will be simultaneously released for both PS4 and PS5. On top of that, he confirmed that the PS5 will have 8K compatibility, but let’s be honest, 8K TVs won't be affordable for the masses anytime soon.

We’ll most likely hear more about the PS5 closer to the end of the year, but hopefully we’ll get a little State of Play (PlayStation’s latest Nintendo Direct-style announcement stream) somewhere around E3.